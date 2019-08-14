SHOPPERS REJOICE: Aldi Rockhampton to open even sooner

Aldi Allenstown is set to open in October as construction continues on track.

Aldi Allenstown is set to open in October as construction continues on track.

ALDI has announced it will open the doors to Rockhampton's new Allenstown store sooner than anticipated.

The grand opening has been pinned for Wednesday October 2.

It was previously reported the German supermarket chain would open in November, however Aldi Australia confirmed with The Morning Bulletin today they would be opening earlier.

Aldi said the Allenstown store construction was on track.

"At this stage, carpark and landscaping external works are taking place and the building is currently being fitted out,” an Aldi Australia spokesperson said.

"Recently, patching has been conducted on the external wall panels to remove imperfections.

"Aldi Allenstown has been supported by a dedicated team of builders, including local subcontractors, who are committed to delivering the new store to the Rockhampton community.”