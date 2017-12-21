Shoppers scramble for last minute gifts in Rocky

GIFT HUNTING: Anastasia Lewis and Brianna Tarlington handed out over 500 Stockland gift guide brochures today as Christmas approaches.

ANASTASIA Lewis and Brianna Tarlington were two of the busiest people in CQ today as they handed out Stockland gift guides.

The pair delivered 500 copies to the large crowds at the popular centre as people scrambled to find their last minute gifts.

"It's definitely picked up after lunch, we were here doing a similar job a couple of weeks ago and we didn't hand out half as many,” Anastasia said shortly after lunch time.

There were a lot of shopping bags on shoulders and stocked-up trolleys as shoppers not only competed for bargains in the aisles but also for car parks outside the centre where people found themselves doing laps.

Entertainment retailer JB Hi Fi was one of the shops packed to the rafters today, selling out their Sprocket mobile Wi-Fi printer.

It wasn't the only store that was kept busy, Kmart also saw an influx of people grabbing gifts.

Christmas wrappers were kept busy for those who couldn't get around to doing it themselves.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager, Andrew Provan, said Christmas was one of the pinnacle shopping periods of the year.

"As the largest shopping centre between Maroochydore and Mackay, we are seeing hordes of customers heading to the centre for last minute toys, gifts and food items,” Mr Provan said.

He said the centre was open for extended trading every night this week.

From Wednesday to Friday this week, Stockland Rockhampton will trade from 9am to 9pm.

Mr Provan said December had been the busiest month for the shopping centre during 2017 with over 400,000 people flooding through their doors.

"This week alone we have had over 100,000 people visit the centre and are expecting these numbers to increase as people use the weekend to pick up those last minute gifts,” Mr Provan said.

A recent Stockland Christmas survey revealed 49 per cent of people will go all out and buy a gift for everyone while 31 per cent will only buy for the kids.

Only two per cent were not buying any gifts this year at all.

The survey also showed 54 per cent of people keep their budget under $500, 31 per cent planned to spend between $500 and $1000 and 15 per cent will spend over $1,000.

Toys remain the most popular category with 51 per cent of purchases, followed by food and drinks (29 per cent) and apparel (25 per cent).

Gift cards continue to rise as a popular choice with over half of respondents (60 per cent) set to snap up one from a retailer.

86 per cent of customers still rather to purchase gifts from a shopping centre rather than online.

Mr Provan said there would be 3,000 free car parking spaces available at Stockland Rockhampton and security available throughout the centre for safety of all customers.