Could you soon be shopping at H&M in Stockland Rockhampton?

OPENING: A Morning Bulletin source has received information which suggests Swedish fashion house giant H&M will open its doors at Stockland Rockhampton.

SPECULATION is growing that the world's second largest retailer will arrive in Central Queensland later this year.

H&M group has stores around the world including Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. It describes itself as "one of the world's leading fashion companies".

"With our brands - H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki and Other Stories - we want to inspire fashion fans across the globe to dress their personal style. Each of our brands has its own unique identity and they are united by a passion for fashion and a drive to dress customers in a sustainable way," its website says.

The Bulletin understands the retailer will be located in significant space across from the newly built Terrace in Stockland and the current Pillow Talk store in that area will be one of the stores making way for H&M.

Grand Central to open the fashion section of renovations on Thursday. Gabrielle Suley had a sneak peak at one of the new stores H&M. Sepember 14, 2016 Bev Lacey

The Bulletin has previously reported that a new Pillow Talk store will open at Red Hill Homemaker Centre on the April 8 and a new Pillow Talk Home store at Stockland Shopping Centre will open on April 15.

While Stockland Rockhampton would not confirm the H&M move, management said it did have future announcements to make.

"Stockland Rockhampton is continuing to refresh its retail mix at the centre," management said this week.

"We look forward to making further announcements on the exciting future we have in store, however, we're not currently in a position to release details of any other new stores that may be joining our stable of retailers at this time."

While "the buzz" around H&M's Rockhampton opening is strong, H&M executives have remained coy this week with spokesperson Lauren Ormaechea insisting there is "no news to announce".

"If in the future we do have anything to announce, we will be in touch," she said.

Late last year the Townsville Bulletin speculated that the H&M was looking to expand to Townsville, but that is yet to be confirmed.

H&M has only recently started to venture out of the capital cities in Australia, as more sites become available through the redevelopment of new shopping centres.

By the end of 2016, it had opened new stores in Wollongong Central and the Grand Central, Toowoomba.

The H&M speculation comes two months after national retail chain Harris Scarfe announced it would be opening a store at Stockland Rockhampton in April.

The department store will offer more than 50 well known international and Australian brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Linen House, Fila, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Puma, Hush Puppies, Van Huesen, Tosca and Simply Vera, Vera Wang.

Harris Scarfe will occupy 2313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop.