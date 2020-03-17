Menu
Police have charged one man over an alleged attack at a Brisbane shopping centre last week. Picture: supplied
Crime

Shopping centre coward punch caught on camera

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Mar 2020 9:41 AM
POLICE have arrested one man over an alleged coward-punch attack at a Brisbane shopping centre last week.

It is believed the 34-year-old man approached two women from behind as they were exiting a Big W at Calamvale shopping centre at around 11.55am on March 10.

Police will allege that the man called out to the women and when they turned around, punched one of the two women in the face, knocking her to the ground.

 

Police have charged one man over an alleged attack at a Brisbane shopping centre last week. Picture: supplied
Shocking CCTV shows the vicious attack and shows the woman's glasses flying off as she is punched, while the alleged assailant can be seen casually walking away.

Police have arrested the 34-year-old Calamvale man last night, charging him with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The man is expected appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court on April 16.

His alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment for a laceration and bruising after the incident.

