Shopping centre in health alert for city’s south, west
Queensland Health has issued a new public health alert for the West Moreton and Brisbane South area, with a new list of locations visited by today's newest confirmed case of coronavirus.
It comes after a 27-year-old Bellbird Park man tested positive after dining at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant in Sunnybank, at the same time as a woman who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.
The man was joined by five other people, including two aged care employees who have since tested negative to COVID.
Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.
26 July 2020 (11.30pm-1.35am) - Caltex Goodna - Goodna
26 July 2020 (12.30-2.10pm) - Sleeman Sports Complex* - Chandler
26 July 2020 (4-7pm) - Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt
26 July 2020 (4-5pm) - Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt
26 July 2020 (4.30-5pm) - JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt
26 July 2020 (around 5pm) - MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt
26 July 2020 (around 6pm) - Chatime at Garden City - Mount Gravatt
27 July 2020 (10-10.30am) - Café 63 - Redbank Plains
27 July 2020 (11am-1pm) - Bunnings Springfield - Springfield
27 July 2020 (3.15-4pm) - Bunnings Oxley - Oxley
27 July 2020 (6-8.30pm) - Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* - Springfield Lakes
27 July 2020 (8.45-8.55pm) - Nando's Kenmore - Kenmore
28 July 2020 (8.40-8.45am) - Caltex Wacol - Wacol
29 July 2020 (around 10.45am) - Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza - Richlands
29 July 2020 (around 11.35am) - SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake - Forest Lake
