Shopping centre lodges plans to expand with new building
KEPPEL Bay Plaza has lodged plans to expand its centre with a separate building to house Snap Fitness.
The development, if approved, would involve the gym moving from inside the centre to a bigger 500 sqm space with a 100 sqm shop.
The subject site is 8-10 Park St, an irregular triangular shaped vacant block with frontage of about 68m on Braithwaite St and about 40m on Queen St.
The development would adjoin the Keppel Bay Plaza Shopping Centre.
A prelodgement meeting was held with Livingstone Shire Council in May which discussed matters of the footpaths on Braithwaite St and to connect with the shopping centre.
These issues have been addressed in the final application.
The development plans include a total of 15 carparks, including four dedicated staff spaces and one disabled space, with overflow to use the shopping centre car park.
The development would be accessed via Braithwaite St.
The application notes the street has a daily traffic volume of about 10,000 vehicles per day
with a peak hour of about 1000 vehicles between 3pm and 4pm.
The development is estimated to generate 24 vehicle trips during the peak hours with 240 vehicle trips per day.
The application was lodged with council this month and is now under assessment.
The report was prepared by town planners Adam and Sparke, project manager TLPC Pty Ltd, V Architecture and Hayes Traffic Engineering for the centre owners, Real Asset Management group.
Keppel Bay Plaza management has been contacted for comment.
