Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

CHANGING OUTLOOK: Properties in surrounding streets marked with a cross are owned by Charter Hall, the owner/developer of Allenstown Square.

MORE THAN 10 houses around Allenstown Square are being readied for removal or demolition, with some already gone.

The Morning Bulletin can confirm the owners behind the shopping centre, Charter Hall, own the properties and two have been removed and two demolished, both in Grant St.

Homes in Grant St, Canning St and Derby St are also marked for the demolition/removal.

160 Stanley St, across from the rear carpark of Allenstown Square, has already been demolished/moved. Google Maps

Busby House Removals were granted the contract of 15 properties and workers are now preparing 175 Canning St.

It is believed they will all be demolished or removed in the next two months.

When The Morning Bulletin asked Charter Hall about their plans they provided the following response.

"Allenstown Square is dedicated to providing the local community with a convenient shopping experience,” they said.

"Any future plans that might be undertaken at Allenstown Square to provide shoppers with an enhanced offer and experience will be subject to all relevant approvals.”

Charter Hall could not confirm or deny their plans for the land. It could be speculated it would be for further extensions to the centre.

Charter Hall was unable to provide any further information at this stage however they have pledged to reveal more details in June.

Allenstown Plaza halfway through its $16 million redevelopment in 2012. Chris Ison ROK051012credev1

Allenstown Square was granted approval for a $16million extension in 2011 that closed off part of Canning St.

It was reported they had been working with Council for the planning approvals of closing the street since 2006, taking five years to be approved.

Canning St used to go straight through the centre to the back of the (now) Woolworths staff carpark.

The extension was to the left of the centre, where The Reject Shop and doctor's surgery now are.

It included 15 new stores and an expanded 376-bay car park, adding 2,400sqm of retail space.

Woolworths and the existing centre were also refurbished at the time.

An artist's impression from 2012 of the new Allenstown Plaza refurbishment.

Mainbrace Constructions, a national building company, carried out the construction work which was completed 2013.

At this time it was renamed Allenstown Square from Allenstown Plaza.

Mainbrace Constructions returned to Rockhampton in January this year as they were awarded the contract for the new ALDI site following JM Kelly's demise.

In 2016 it was speculated Charter Hall were looking to secure land south of the centre.

It is believed the plaza was originally built around the early 1980s.

The centre now includes Woolworths, Allenstown Square Meats, Brumbys, The Reject Shop, Smokemart, Allenstown News, Degani's Cafe, Domino's Pizza, Michel's Patisserie, Subway,Wendy's, Ninja Sushi Burrito and more.

Rockhampton Regional Council confirmed this week it doesn't have any current development applications for Allenstown Square.