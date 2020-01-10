Short drive home from pub proves costly

HOME was just two blocks away from the pub but that’s all it took for police to catch Susan Katrina Sturgiss drink-driving.

The 32-year-old should have walked instead of getting behind the wheel, and the decision proved costly.

Sturgiss was celebrating her partner’s birthday at the Glenmore Tavern on December 20 where she consumed seven pots of full-strength beer.

As fate would have it, police were called to the tavern to investigate a disturbance which Sturgiss was not involved in, but that’s how she came to their attention.

“It (home) is literally two blocks away, as silly as that sounds,” a lawyer for Sturgiss said.

“After celebrating the birthday, they elected to take the vehicle across Farm Street and into Weaver Street.

“Essentially by the time she was caught by police she was already in her driveway and had already exited the vehicle.

“I only raise that to say that Miss Sturgiss was not essentially a significant risk to the road user, as some other cases can be when persons are driving significant distances.

“It was always a very low-speed travel in a very short distance - that’s not to say there’s any excuse for it.”

Sturgiss recorded a blood-alcohol reading of .168.

Police checks also revealed her car registration had expired.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, Sturgiss pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it was a very foolish and selfish decision to drive such a short distance while intoxicated.

He fined Sturgiss $1200 and disqualified her from driving for eight months.

JAMES Michael Nugent copped a $1200 fine this week after he was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon on November 23.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to his offending. He blew .147 after police intercepted him on Melbourne Street. Nugent was also disqualified from driving for nine months.

ZACHARIE Beau Fischer was caught driving at Emu Park with a drug in his system on September 22. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to the offence.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

THOMAS James Edgecock was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon Road on December 4. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to the offence in which he recorded a blood-alcohol reading of .056.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.