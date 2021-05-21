Short-listed e-scooter company ‘safely’ zooms into Rocky

E-scooters are a hot topic at the moment in Rockhampton and council will now select an operator from a list of six short-listed companies to start a trial in the city by the end of the year.

Among the short-listed companies is global company Superpedestrian, that operates Link e-scooters.

If successful, Rockhampton would be the first Australian location for the company that already operates in 30 cities around the world from Seattle to Madrid.

Visiting Rockhampton this week was Superpedestrian Asia Pacific regional director Mitchell Price who sat down with The Morning Bulletin.

“Rockhampton would be our first market in Australia which is why we are investing and meeting with business and stakeholders to really understand the issues of Rockhampton,” he said.

Mr Price was among the team that brought the first e-scooters to Australia in 2018, previously working for Lime e-scooters as the Head of Government Relations.

He jumped ship to Superpedestrian “on the basis of safety”.

Very aware of the concerns around e-scooters, safety is key and integral to Superpedestrian, Mr Price said.

The Link e-scooters were developed at America’s iconic Massachusetts Institutes of Technology (MIT) and the control centre and tests labs are located alongside MIT and Harvard University, where the company develops, tests and monitors live data from the global fleets.

They are reportedly the safest e-scooters with the safest track records.

The e-scooters are fitted with a patented vehicle intelligence system which has 73 sensors and runs 1,000 vehicle health checks every second during a ride.

Mr Price said it was crucial that people felt safe when they rode an e-scooter.

“It’s important people return home the way they left, some of these other trials around Australia have had some challenges and mixed results,” Mr Price said.

A Rockhampton Link e-scooters base would create 20 jobs, with all staff hired from the local region.

“For us it is about putting jobs back into locals, we don’t outsource them, we want locals that might want a change of pace, you might be retired and want to come out of retirement, you might be a student who might want some money,” Mr Price said.

He said the roles would vary.

“Mechanics, people in the warehouse, preparing the scooters, picking the scooters up, foot patrols, going around on scooters, moving them, parking them, logistics, operations managers, supervisor roles,” Mr Price said.

Superpedestrian also plans to work with the university on internships and work placements.

“(We want to) employ people who are doing some of these data roles or engineering roles, roles that require real field experience, to be able to partner with a company like ours, a team that has worked with MIT, some of the smartest minds in the world,” Mr Price said.

“As well as a small business grant scheme where we will invest money back into the local small businesses that are a doing it tough.”

The e-scooters would be located across the city and would be found using the Link app on a mobile phone.

“There will be parking places in key spots, where there are a high number of scooters being left in one area,” Mr Price said.

Superpedestrian is proposing temporary parking bays so it can be flexible with locations.

“You might find that spot be really popular today, in two months time, people might be parking 50 metres down the road,” Mr Price said.

“We want to connect those precincts of education, sports, art and the CBD to people in the suburbs, to those living north or south of the bridges.

“You can hop on here in Quay Street, go around to East Street, leave your scooter, grab a coffee, walk back or hop on another scooter.”

Superpedestrian's Mitchell Price riding the Link e-scooter down Quay Street.

It is hoped the introduction of e-scooters could alleviate the longstanding issue of parking in the CBD.

“I know there is parking problems in the CBD and this could easily be part of the solution that helps take the pressure off,” Mr Price said.

“If you are living in the CBD or close, you would be able to go to a parking place pick up a scooter, head to your destination.”

The data of where the e-scooters go is also collected and will be shared with council, which it can use in future planning for bike lanes and bike racks.

“Micro mobility really does change cities and the future of cities,” Mr Price said.

E-scooters would also help boost tourism in the city.

“For people to say ‘when I was in Rockhampton I was on an e-scooter, I went over the train bridge on an e-scooter’, e-scooters start to become a selling point for the city,” Mr Price said.

Spending a few days in town, Mr Price has been out and about taking his e-scooter for a ride, turning the heads of many.

“Everyone is looking at me going ‘who is this guy on a scooter in a suit’,” he said.

“I think Rocky locals are really going to embrace this form of technology, it is a transport alternative to the bus, the car.”

There has been some negativity around the e-scooters from the community on social media with concerns the vehicles will just get dumped around town and end up in the Fitzroy River.

“There is always going to be the two per cent of people that do the wrong thing; that’s going to happen,” Mr Price said.

“We have measures in place, there will be areas for instance where they will be no rides zones.

“The scooters are quite heavy, if you really wanted to give it a go you could (throw it in the river) but we have sensors in our scooters, one of those allows us to be notified when the scooter is under water.

“We want to work with the community, so if there are people out there that are doing the wrong thing, maybe there are ways we bring them to be part of the team and pay them to be collecting the scooters out of the river for us.”