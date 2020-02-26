Short-term fixes to clear Clermont’s water woes

Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill

CLERMONT residents can turn on their taps again, as Isaac Regional Council announces it is moving to the next step in addressing the town’s water woes.

Orange-brown liquid flowing into their homes has frustrated residents since February.

The chemical discolouration, caused by elevated levels of manganese and iron in Theresa Creek Dam, had stained clothes, sinks and skin.

After a series of strategies, including sending in a team of divers to clear “sludge” from the drinking water network, Isaac council chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said the waters had cleared considerably.

With the murky water flushed from the network, Mr Stevenson said the council would no longer be providing free bottled water.

Mr Stevenson said senior council staff met in Clermont to develop short-term measures, including installing alarms, sampling points and dosing points to identify dirty water hot spots.

“The provision of water to Clermont is important,” he said.

“Council are updating our future response plan for when we experience excessive turbidity and increased iron and manganese from the Theresa Creek Dam water source.”

A longer-term plan to improve water quality would also be released to the public, he said.

Due to the water leaving yellow-brown stains on clothing, the council would continue to provide citric acid laundry additives at the Clermont council office, at the corner of Karmoo and Daintree streets.

Mr Stevenson said resident who continued to experience discoloured water or other water concerns should phone 1300 472 227.