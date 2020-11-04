Short trip proves costly for Yeppoon drink-driver

A YEPPOON woman who drove a short distance from her home to park at a car park was caught drink-driving.

Claire Louise Daniels, 46, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard Daniels had parked her car at Findlay Lane, Yeppoon, on the night of August 25 when police took up with her.

She recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.120.

Daniels told the court she had driven to get away from someone and she felt that was her only option.

She had no previous history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined her $650 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

