Shortage of 1800 workers in local health sector identified

Places in high cost university courses including nursing may be on the chopping block following a Federal government funding freeze.

A STUDY has identified Rockhampton is in need of 1600 to 1800 casual and permanent care workers.

A Rockhampton Regional Council report details a two-year program council has undertaken with the Queensland Government.

The Regional Skills Investment Strategy works on identifying shortages, training and development needs now and into the future.

The three main sectors being targeted in Rockhampton are mining and resources, civil construction and health and community services.

With health being such a huge sector it has been narrowed down to aged care, mental heath and drugs and alcohol.

It has been identified there is a shortage of workers in the female dominated workforce, and more men are needed.

A reference group has been established and the first meeting has been held.

It is noted great engagement from stakeholders has been received and they are very willing to engage and participate.