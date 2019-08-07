Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Places in high cost university courses including nursing may be on the chopping block following a Federal government funding freeze.
Places in high cost university courses including nursing may be on the chopping block following a Federal government funding freeze. Supplied
Council News

Shortage of 1800 workers in local health sector identified

vanessa jarrett
by
7th Aug 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STUDY has identified Rockhampton is in need of 1600 to 1800 casual and permanent care workers.

A Rockhampton Regional Council report details a two-year program council has undertaken with the Queensland Government.

The Regional Skills Investment Strategy works on identifying shortages, training and development needs now and into the future.

The three main sectors being targeted in Rockhampton are mining and resources, civil construction and health and community services.

READ HERE: Councillors recognised for their long standing efforts

READ HERE: Feral pigs, cats and deer under spotlight

With health being such a huge sector it has been narrowed down to aged care, mental heath and drugs and alcohol.

It has been identified there is a shortage of workers in the female dominated workforce, and more men are needed.

A reference group has been established and the first meeting has been held.

It is noted great engagement from stakeholders has been received and they are very willing to engage and participate.

council report rockhampton health rockhampton regional council meeting tmbcouncil tmbhealth
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Call to help CQ family after decades of tragedies

    premium_icon Call to help CQ family after decades of tragedies

    News After losing boxer Sam Walker they've been dealt another devastating blow

    Six people involved in Bruce Highway crash

    premium_icon Six people involved in Bruce Highway crash

    Breaking Up to four cars involved in crash south of Rockhampton

    Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

    premium_icon Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

    Environment Adani says two protesters have locked themselves to equipment.