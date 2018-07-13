Shortage of volunteers threatens CQ war widows' welfare

LEGACY'S tradition of helping out war widows and their families is facing an uncertain future in Central Queensland with just eight active Legatees caring for more than 500 widows.

Legacy was founded in 1923 by a small group of World War I veterans in the belief that there was a legacy of responsibility for the welfare of the spouses and children of their comrades who were killed or wounded during wartime or upon their return.

Legacy has been caring for the families of deceased and incapacitated veterans in Rockhampton and Central Queensland since 1947, and is still assisting more than 500 widows in the local area.

Brian Hollins, who is the Chair of Legacy's Central Queensland Contact Group, said many people didn't realise Legacy was a voluntary organisation, supported by veterans, servicemen and women, and volunteers drawn from all walks of life.

"Legatees are the beating heart of Legacy and its decades-long tradition of caring, mateship and service,” Mr Hollins said.

"Our spirit of service is centred around the personal contact that our Legatees have with the families they support, and that's what makes Legacy care so special, and gives our work its unique character.”

Legatees act as mentors to war widows and their families, and are a conduit between Legacy and the widows they support.

Each Legatee is assigned to a specific widow so they can provide individual care for their general welfare and emotional well-being, as well as advice, education, and support on financial and social matters.

Mr Hollins is no stranger to the emotional, social and financial challenges faced by the spouses and families of service men and women who have died during active service or suffered incapacitating injuries or mental illness upon returning home.

He was introduced to Legacy when he was just 11-years-old after tragedy struck his family with the death of his father, who served in the RAAF in World War 2, at just 41.

In the same way that Legacy was there to wrap its arms around Brian, his mum, and his nine-year-old brother, Mr Hollins says he is now "paying it forward” by volunteering as a Legatee himself.

"I was a kid brought up by Legacy, so it's been a real privilege and very satisfying to now be working with quite a broad range of dependants myself,” he said.

Mr Hollins has been an active Legatee for 13 years but is now one of a dwindling group.

"Legacy's tradition is facing an uncertain future in Central Queensland,” he said.

"There are over 500 widows and families that need Legacy's help in Central Queensland and only eight Legatees.

"This means, on average, just one Legatee cares for around 56 widows, children or disabled dependents. We simply can't provide the personal contact these families need.

"Legacy desperately needs more people to volunteer their time as Legatees and we are calling on locals to reach out to families and widows within their own community.

"I urge anyone who values the Aussie spirit of 'looking out for a mate' and caring for people in their local community to please consider volunteering as a Legatee.

"Even a few hours a month can make a huge difference to families who have lost a loved one who has served their country.

"There's no requirement to have served in the armed forces, and induction training and ongoing mentoring will be provided.”

To find out about becoming a Legatee, call 4922 4010, email mscully@legacyrockhampton.org.au, or visit legacy.com.au/Legatees