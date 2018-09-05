Shorten agrees to sort out issues with CQ's tax concessions

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left), Labor leader Bill Shorten and Flynn candidate Zac Beers have indicated a willingness to look into issues with Fringe Benefit Tax concessions.

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left), Labor leader Bill Shorten and Flynn candidate Zac Beers have indicated a willingness to look into issues with Fringe Benefit Tax concessions. Leighton Smith

LABOR leader Bill Shorten has pledged to look into discrepancies with tax concessions which Rockhampton Regional Council claims is costing local workers thousands.

During his visit to CQ on Tuesday, Mr Shorten was alerted by The Morning Bulletin of the problem of unfair distribution of Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) concessions which was originally raised by Rockhampton Regional Council in its submission to the inquiry into how the mining sector could better support business in regional economies.

An important factor in attracting and retaining employees to "remote areas" and "eligible urban areas", current FBT concessions are based on antiquated data and boundaries designated by the Australian Tax Department based upon 1981 Census population data.

READ: REVEALED: 'Ancient' tax rule giving Rocky workers a raw deal

The council used the example of Yeppoon workers earning approximately $66,464 per year with either a mortgage of $300,000 or renting at $400 per week would be $4707 or $6838 per year respectively better off than those living in Rockhampton (including utilities deductions).

Keen to help regional and remote Queensland communities prosper and entice new workers, Mr Shorten was quick to jump on the problem.

"We've got to have a look at that,” Mr Shorten said.

"Why don't we take that one on notice, I can see the point.

"It has been raised before about where they put mining camps depending on an invisible dotted line with one side good and the other side not so good.”

Mr Shorten said this disparity had already been brought to his attention with regards to the tax concession boundary between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

If they were to win the next federal election, Mr Shorten indicated a willingness to review and possibly update the ancient legislation.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow welcomed Mr Shorten's commitment to review the inconsistencies with the current delivery of Fringe Benefits Tax concessions.

"The information which informs the decisions about Fringe Benefits Tax concessions is woefully outdated,” Cr Strelow said.

"As conditions improve in the mining sector, there will be greater demand for skilled workers to live in regional areas, and it's only fair that all regional communities are on a level playing field when it comes to concessions like this.”