Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten seems reluctant to make his views on the Adani mine known.
News

Shorten challenged to make clear Labor's position on Adani

by Christine Mckee
16th Sep 2018 1:59 PM

BILL Shorten's continued fence sitting on the Adani coal mine shows that workers can't trust him, says Senator Matthew Canavan.

Senator Canavan said when Mr Shorten was asked on ABC's Insiders yesterday morning about Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Mark Butler's opposition to the Adani mine, he remarked it was just Mr Butler's "judgement".

"How can a Shadow Minister have a 'judgement' about such an important project, and the Opposition not have a view at all?" Sen Canavan said.

"When Bill Shorten was pressed on his position on the project he sat on the fence and refused to give his position.

"Instead Bill meekly commented that he will 'sit down with my Cabinet colleagues' if he gets elected.

 

 

Senator Matt Canavan says Labor can't be trusted with jobs.
"In a week where figures showed that Queensland has the highest unemployment of any state, Bill's fence sitting is just not good enough.

"Queensland workers deserve to know what Labor's position is - otherwise they would have to conclude that Labor just cannot be trusted.

"Yesterday's equivocation from Bill is just the latest example of his 'GPS location' contempt for the coal workers who the Labor Party used to represent."

Mr Shorten's office has been contacted for a response.

