Shorten discusses Rocky's top issues for workers

TIME OUT: Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm and Labor's leader Bill Shorten caught their breath after their jog, soaking up the scenery and spectacular new Rockhampton Riverside Precinct on Tuesday morning.

IT WAS mixed feeling that Labor's leader Bill Shorten experienced during his traditional morning jog through Rockhampton yesterday.

On his sixth visit to the city since the last federal election and his 11th since taking over as opposition leader, Mr Shorten has witnessed the gradual evolution of the city.

Accompanied in his exertions by Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, Mr Shorten marvelled at the transformation of the riverside precinct.

"I was impressed by the works by the river, it's a very nice presentation,” Mr Shorten said.

But he continued to despaired at the number of vacant store fronts he was seeing in the CBD.

"It's a little better but there's still plenty of improvement to be made I think,” he said.

Speaking with CQ residents on his latest visit, Mr Shorten said the same issues emerged of people struggling with employment issues to meet their cost of living challenges.

"The traditional economic theories are not working at the moment,” he said.

"The theory is if there's a tightening in labour markets, wages go up.

"But what that doesn't take account of is the rise of part time, insecure and labour hire work.”

He said the deregulated labour market with flexible labour hire and casual workers, who lacked pricing power, were soaking up the tightening labour market and absorbing what would be an improvement in wages.

While the general unemployment figures were down and corporate profits were up, Mr Shorten said wages continued to stagnate. There are eight million in full time work, four million in part time work and over a million underemployed workers reporting each month that they'd like more work.

Mr Shorten listed a four point plan to get worker's wages moving.

"First of all we regulate labour hire. If you're working in the same enterprise, if you're in the same job, you get the same pay,” he said.

"Secondly we'll restore the penalty rate cuts on weekends.

"Thirdly we'll look at the ability of companies to cut wages and say that you can't just drop people's conditions at the end of an enterprise agreement.

"And fourthly, we'll have a look at how we pay the feminised occupations which are predominantly women only and start getting them paid equally.”