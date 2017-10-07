Shorten pleads to PM for flood funding

Ben Cardwell told Bill Shorten and Brendan O'Connor that Austchrome was the best place he had ever worked at during a visit to Mackay yesterday.

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to roll out disaster relief funding for Central Queensland.

Yesterday the Labor leader revealed he had penned a letter to Mr Turnbull urging him to reconsider his decision to not match the Queensland Government's funding for the the South Rockhampton flood levee, as well as a handful of other projects across CQ.

Mr Shorten is in Rockhampton today to for the ALP's national country caucus meeting .

And while he was on the front foot in calling for a levee, Deputy Prime Minister Baranby Joyce was also in attack mode calling on Mr Shorten to back Rookwood Weir and Adani's Carmichael mine.

Mr Shorten said with another storm season around the corner, it was critical to the government took flood mitigation seriously as he reiterated the history of flooding in the Rockhampton region

"We should be doing everything we can to ensure Rockhampton residents and businesses are not put at risk when high rainfall occurs,” Mr Shorten said.

"Industry has identified that the Rockhampton Flood Levee could reduce average insurance cost for homes with flood risk by up to $400. Rockhampton residents need relief from high insurance premiums now.

"There is no need to wait until after the next election to fund this project - work should start as soon as possible.”

Mr Joyce said if Mr Shorten didn't back Rookwood and Carmichael Mine he should pack up and leave CQ.

"Shorten likes to talk a big game up in Rockhampton, but in Canberra, he has abandoned northern development,” Minister Joyce said.

"Our share of the funding for Rookwood Weir has been on the table for more than a year, and the project is ready to go.

"The only thing stopping this project from going ahead is the Queensland Labor Government.

"If Bill Shorten truly believes in Central Queensland, he should stand up to Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad and tell them to back Rookwood Weir.”

"Bill Shorten can't fly in to Rockhampton without explaining why members of his party are opposed to the Adani Carmichael mine.”

Mr Shorten arrived in Rockhampton yesterday.