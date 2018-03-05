Shorten pushes to lower 'exorbitant' airfare costs from CQ

The Hon. Bill Shorten, MP Leader of the Opposition, visited Barney point Coal Terminal in Gladstone.

BILL Shorten has weighed into Central Queensland's airfare battles writing to the CEOs of two national airlines urging them to "rein in” the costs of airfares.

The "exorbitant” cost of airfares from regional airports, including Rockhampton, was a popular issue raised at Mr Shorten's recent whirlwind tour of regional Queensland just two weeks ago.

This comes after Mr Shorten controversially announced his anti-Adani stance and mixed messages on coal mining.

Rockhampton Regional Council called for government intervention in specific route fares in February about the creation of new flight paths in a submission to the senate's regional aviation inquiry.

Mayor Strelow has also been a strong advocate of lowering the high prices, with return journeys to Brisbane costing as much as $600.

Writing to Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, and John Borgeghetti, CEO of Virgin Australia, Mr Shorten highlighted the "profound social and economic impacts on many regional Queensland communities”.

Read one of the full letters below:

Dear Mr Joyce,

I write regarding the exorbitant cost of airfares to and from many regional destinations in Queensland.

The high cost of these airfares are having profound social and economic impacts on many regional Queensland communities.

As you may be aware, recently I held a number of large public town hall meetings in Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton where this issue was constantly raised.

I was also briefed by Isaac Regional Council Mayor, Anne Baker, about the impact the cost of Qantas airfares were having on her community, where return journeys to Brisbane can cost as much as $2000 for a return journey.

There is no doubting the human toll of these high fares, often affecting those who can least afford it - the elderly, people suffering medical conditions and those on low and middle incomes.

While I am aware that Qantas has taken some steps to provide cost relief to some selected communities, I am of the strong view that more must be done to rein in these exorbitant airfares.

I would appreciate your advice on what further steps Qantas plans to take to rein in the cost of airfares in regional Queensland.

It is simply not sustainable for the cost of airfares to remain at their current price point.

I look forward to your response.

Yours sincerely

Bill Shorten MP