Shorten responds to letter writers in CQ's tax credit debate

LABOR'S Leader Bill Shorten took fire at last week's Town Hall meeting and subsequently in The Morning Bulletin's letters to the editor about his ambitious plan to close a tax loophole.

He earned the ire of financial planners and self funded retirees by cancelling cash refunds to those who received franking credits on dividends they earned from their share portfolios.

Brought in by John Howard at the height of the resources boom, Mr Shorten said the policy wasn't used by any other countries and Australia could no longer afford to pay the $5.2 billion cost annually.

While accusations continue to circulate as to how this will play out and who will lose out, Mr Shorten has written to The Morning Bulletin, seeking to set the record straight on the tax credits issue.

DEFENDING POLICY: Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm and Labor's leader Bill Shorten discuss their tax credits policy. Contribute

On Monday night I held a town hall meeting in Rocky where a couple of questions were asked about Labor's dividend imputation policy.

I'm also told there was a letter-to-the-editor in yesterday's Morning Bulletin on the issue so I thought it would be worthwhile responding to correct some of the misinformation out there.

The first thing to note is that if you're not aware of what dividend imputations are, then that probably means this policy doesn't affect you.

In fact, this affects less than one in 10 Australians.

But it's important for people to understand the policy if for no other reason than to stop the Liberals' attempted scare campaign in its tracks

Otherwise known as franking credits, Bob Hawke and Paul Keating created them in 1987 to allow investors to reduce the income tax they pay, when the companies they own shares in give them a dividend. That's fair enough.

But back in 2000 when the Budget was in a big surplus and the mining boom was on the way, John Howard and Peter Costello changed the rules so that if you were a shareholder who didn't pay any income tax at all, you still got a cash bonus from the tax office. A tax refund for paying no income tax.

When this first came in, it cost Australian taxpayers about $500 million a year. Within the next few years, it's going to cost $8 billion a year. Every year.

ROCKHAMPTON VISIT: Labor leader in Rockhampton to unveil a campaign promise for a $11.1 million Hybrid Cardiac Catheterisation Theatre at the Rockhampton Base Hospital. Leighton Smith

$8 billion is more than the Commonwealth spends on public schools or childcare. It's three times what we spend on the Australian Federal Police.

I refuse to believe cash bonuses for a small fraction of shareholders are more important than a great education for our kids. I can't accept that preserving a concession is three times more important than our safety and security.

When the Budget deficit is more than double what the Liberals first forecast and national debt is more than half-a-trillion dollars for the first time ever, this cash handout isn't just unfair, it's now unaffordable.

I'm confident Australians will see through our opponents and I'm happy to tackle their claims head-on.

We are the only country in the OECD that has a tax system that operates like this.

Under Labor's plan, no Australian will lose a cent from their super contributions, no one will lose a cent from their pension and no one will lose a cent from their share dividends.

Not a single cent.

We're keeping dividend imputation, so you'll still be able to reduce your income tax. But the days of getting a cash refund for income tax that was never paid in the first place will be over.

This is a tax concession that overwhelmingly benefits the top end of town. More than half of all cash refunds going to self-managed superannuation funds are to those with balances of more than $2.4 million.

In recent years some funds paying zero tax have collected a $2.5 million cheque from the tax office. Only the out-of-touch Liberals think that's struggle street.

A Shorten Labor Government will deliver bigger, better and fairer tax cuts for 10 million working Australians. Under Labor, a teacher on $65,000 will receive a tax cut of $928 a year. A couple earning $90,000 and $50,000 respectively will receive a tax cut of $1,855 a year.

Economic policy is about choices, it's about priorities. If the Liberals choose to keep this loophole open, they are putting a small fraction of shareholders ahead of schools, skills, Medicare, aged care and childcare. They're putting a tiny minority ahead of a fair go for all Australians.

Labor's reforms mean we can guarantee funding for schools and hospitals and for the safety net and services Australians rely on. And our plan means we can help middle- and low-income families with the cost of living and with tax relief into the future.

It's all about choices - and we choose a fair go for all Australians.

Bill Shorten

Leader of the Australian Labor Party