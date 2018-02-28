Shorten slammed over alleged promise to kill off Adani mine

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on the defensive over his Adani Carmichael Mine stance.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on the defensive over his Adani Carmichael Mine stance. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten has taken fire from numerous conservatives over a purported promise to kill off the Adani mine project.

On Tuesday night, businessman and activist Geoff Cousins claimed Mr Shorten gave him an assurance last month that Labor would try to revoke Adani's environmental licence if it won the next federal election.

A spokesperson from Mr Shorten's office has hit back saying, "Labor does not rip up contracts and we don't create sovereign risk”.

This hasn't stopped conservatives like Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson, LNP leader Deb Frecklington and local CQ politicians Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry from hammering Mr Shorten's Adani stance.

READ: Shorten is sceptical about Adani but also pro-mining in CQ

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has slammed Bill Shorten over Adani. Kevin Farmer

Mr Turnbull accused Mr Shorten of duplicity and "someone who will sell out workers and mine and his own union members in order to pick up some Green votes in inner city electorates like Batman”.

Senator Hanson was also scathing, echoing Mr Turnbull's accusations of putting Green preferences above the interests of mining.

"Midway through 2017, Bill Shorten said to my face he was pro-coal unlike others within his party and yet over recent weeks leading into the Victorian by-election of Batman he has completely flipped on support for miners and the coal industry,” Senator Hanson said.

"Bill Shorten will stop at nothing to keep the Greens preference deal alive, even if it means killing off up to 10,000 indirect and direct jobs for Central and North Queensland towns who have been struggling with ailing economies.

"Using weasel words and cheap, orchestrated excuses before viewing the facts is a complete con-job aimed at every blue collar worker in this country.”

She said Bill Shorten had just demonstrated how Governments or wannabe Prime Ministers can manipulate approvals and shut down business in Australia with the click of his coal stained fingers.

READ: Questions remain over Shorten's Adani and coal mining stance

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson is not impressed with Mr Shorten. MICK TSIKAS

"Coal miners and mining companies across Australia should be extremely paranoid if Labor win the next election.,” Senator Hanson said.

"It starts with one coal mine being closed down and ends with the whole mining industry on its knees.”

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said by Labor continuing to trade green votes for mining jobs in Queensland they were showing just how duplicitous they really were.

"Federal Labor Leader Bill Shorten has been caught out vowing to kill off the Carmichael coalmine despite the mine passing seven year of stringent testing including by Annastacia Palaszczuk's Government,” Ms Frecklington said.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has joined in on the chorus of outrage at Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's Adani mine stance. Tom Gillespie

"The uncertainty, flip flopping and mixed messages by lazy Labor is putting Queensland's reputation at risk.

"We have the highest unemployment in the country already and the way Labor are hell bent on destroying Queensland jobs doesn't bode well for the state's economic future.”

She said the Adani project had been approved and the company now needs to simply get on with building the mine and creating jobs for Queensland.

"And Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to come clean with Queenslanders - does she support Queensland jobs or Bill Shorten?”

Rockhampton-based Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said media revelations by businessman Geoff Cousins that Mr Shorten asked for his help to draft a policy to 'kill off Adani', were shocking.

Senator Matt Canavan says Bill Shorten is favouring Greens preferences over CQ mining jobs. Chris Ison ROK170118clabelling1

Senator Canavan said headlines like 'Coal-hearted Shorten' proved that Labor was selling out local coal jobs and future opportunities for small business owners in Central Queensland.

"Bill Shorten continues to show his true colours when it comes to selling out jobs for Central Queensland coal families in order to appease Green voters in the big cities,” Senator Canavan said.

"It's reported today that Bill Shorten was secretly plotting to revoke Adani's Carmichael coal licence - should the project get up - if he became Prime Minister. That would be devastating for local councils and cause the loss of thousands of potential jobs in Central Qld.

"Even Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow - who put her hand up for Labor pre-selection - supports the Carmichael mine and the benefits it would bring to our region.”

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, former leader Barnaby Joyce and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Trinette Stevens

Senator Canavan said it was time for workers in Central Queensland to realise that Bill Shorten and the Labor Party were running scared of the Greens and have effectively abandoned local coal mining families once and for all.

"This was their traditional area, but it's crystal clear that Labor has turned their back on coal families, big time,” he said.

"Projects like Carmichael are vital for the long term growth and investment of Central Queensland - which ultimately means more jobs for local families.”

"That would cause the loss of thousands of potential jobs in Central Qld. Even Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow - who put her hand up for Labor pre-selection - supports the Adani Carmichael mine and the benefits it would bring to our region.

Ms Landry backed the Senator Canavan's observations.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is on the attack over Adani. Chris Ison ROK310118cagriculture

"Labor used to be a party that supported workers - especially in the coal belt - now they take their orders from 'watermelon Greenies',” Ms Landry said

"Bill Shorten is willing to sell out the jobs of hard-working Central Queenslanders in order to appease these latte-sipping overlords.

"He says one thing when he's with Greenies and entirely another thing when he is with coal workers; Shorten cannot be trusted at his word and he cannot be trusted with fostering the future economic growth and job creation for Central Queensland.”

A spokesperson for Mr Shorten has moved to set the record straight on the Adani issue and last month's Queensland meeting with Mr Cousins.

"Last year Bill requested a briefing from the Australian Conservation Foundation and Mr Cousins on the Great Barrier Reef and their views on the proposed Adani coal mine,” the spokesperson said.

"They provided a valuable perspective on the reef and the mine. Bill really appreciated the time and effort they gave informing him of all the environmental issues.

"The visit renewed Bill's convictions on the importance of protecting the reef and the environment.”

They said it was no secret that Bill is deeply sceptical of the proposed Adani coal mine.

"He believes if it cannot stack up environmentally or commercially, it should not go ahead,” they said.

"So far it hasn't, and he doesn't believe it will.”

LISTENING TOUR: Opposition leader Bill Shorten addresses resident concerns at last week's town hall meeting. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten

The spokesperson said Mr Shorten had sought lots of feedback on the proposed mine.

"He's spent a lot of time in regional Queensland hearing different views - from coal miners, conservationists, landowners and scientists,” they said.

"He also held three town hall meetings last week in Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton to hear from locals.

"If there are decisions to be made in government, Labor will make them in the national interest, based on relevant laws, and the best and most recent information before us.”