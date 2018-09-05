Shorten throws gauntlet thrown down on Ring Road

IN REACH: Labor's leader Bill Shorten at the recent public forum backs the Rocky Ring Rd.

TIRED of waiting for progress in Capricornia, Prime Ministerial challenger Bill Shorten made another commitment to get on with it.

While the LNP have budgeted $55 million towards planning and preservation of the Rockhampton Ring Road, they were yet to contribute the money for construction.

Mr Shorten got on the front foot yesterday, pledging to commit the full federal funds for the project.

"We're up for funding it. I'd like to see construction start within the first term of a Labor Government,” Mr Shorten said.

This comes after Labor pledged $25 million last year for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and Mr Shorten being the first to offer a full $176 million commitment for the Rookwood Weir in February.

"We've sped things up haven't we?” he asked.

Local LNP members have accused Mr Shorten of "copycat” tactics.

Estimated to cost between $1 - $1.5 billion, the Rockhampton Ring Road project is currently in the planning and land acquisition stages, expected to be finalised by late 2019.

A Herald Sun report revealed a leaked list of $7.6 billion roads and rail projects, with Capricornia slated for a $880 million Rockhampton Ring Road funding announcement.

While Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was unable to confirm the accuracy of the report, she confirmed making strong representations to Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack to secure project funding.

Ms Landry responded saying Mr Shorten had not pledged full federal funding for the Levee Bank or for Rookwood Weir.

"What he has done is pledge part funding on the never-never, hoping to cynically draw votes out of the area,” Ms Landry said.

"Whether or not he intends on delivering funding for the Ring Road or any of these projects will depend entirely on the result of the next election and whether he is still Leader of his party then.

"Meanwhile, my efforts have bared fruit in the form of $176 million real funding for Rookwood Weir, shaming the state to come on board to the tune of a further $176 million.”

The benefits of increased safety and greater efficiency for heavy vehicle operators in Rockhampton remained something Ms Landry was committed to delivering.