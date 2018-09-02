Shorten to back Rocky's ring road at Town Hall meeting

BILL Shorten has made a $1 billion play for Capricornia ahead of tonight's town hall meeting in Rockhampton by pledging to boost major infrastructure, including a ring road for the Beef Capital.

The Federal Opposition leader made his pitch for the marginal seat at the State Labor conference on the weekend where he zeroed in on the proposed Rockhampton ring road - the cost of that project has been estimated to be in excess of $1 billion.

He told the Labor gathering he would have to win Queensland from the suburbs to the regions and earn the respect and trust of Queenslanders if he was to lead Labor to victory at the next election.

"I will continue to visit every part of your state because I want to present Queenslanders with a plan for every part of your state," he said.

"We know there is so much more to Queensland than the south-east corner.

"We're going to widen the Port of Townsville, build that port access road at Gladstone and relocate the Bruce Highway to the west of Rocky with a new ring road to take thousands of trucks off local streets and turn the regional airport into a freight hub."

More details on the timing around the ring road are expected to be revealed today during his visit to Central Queensland.

Mr Shorten is expected to hit the ground running in Rockhampton today with an early morning jog before the public meeting at the Rockhampton Leagues Club from 6.30pm where he will outline Labor's plan to win back the seat retained by the LNP's Michelle Landry with a margin of just .6 per cent.

Labor Party Town Hall Meeting

Rockhampton Leagues Club tonight.

Commences at 6.30pm for a 7pm start

Ms Landry has also been talking up the ring road project in recent months which indicates its planning is progressing and that it will be a key election issue for Capricornia and somewhat higher ground than the Rockhampton Hospital carpark was in 2016.

The carpark issue probably cost Labor its winning chance at the 2016 election when Ms Landry backed it but Labor candidate Leisa Neaton refused to pledge any funding for it.

Mr Shorten also reaffirmed his funding commitment for the Rookwood Weir and to provide $25m for the $60m South Rockhampton flood levee.

He has pledged $500 million to upgrade more than 3000 kilometres of the state's regional roads and up to 300 regional bridges.

"Queensland is like no other state, and the people on the coast have family connections west of the Great Diving Range," he said.

"You are the most decentralised state in Australia - half of your state's economic activity takes place outside of Brisbane - and so Labor is determined to ensure that every part of Queensland gets top-quality infrastructure."

The major roads in line for an upgrade under Labor included the Capricorn Highway between Emerald and Rockhampton and roads around Longreach and Winton.

"When these roads are not up to scratch, driver safety is put at risk," Mr Shorten said.

"Truckies are forced to go the long and expensive way around, the cost of moving goods on these roads increases, flood damage is a bigger problem than it ought to be and of course, the same few reliable roads are more crowded."

Further details on funding and the timing of these projects were not available yesterday.

Labor Candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson, Labor Candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers and Senator Murray Watt are expected to be at tonight's meeting.