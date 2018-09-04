Shorten's back in Rocky seeking to restore faith in politics

LABOR'S determined leader Bill Shorten made another compelling case for his election as Australia's next prime minister at a meeting at Rockhampton's Town Hall last night.

It was the second time in the past six months that the leadership aspirant has hosted a town hall meeting in a bid to win a number of key CQ seats currently held by the LNP with knife-edge margins.

Mr Shorten presented himself and Labor, represented by Queensland Senator Murray Watt and CQ candidates s Russell Robertson (Capricornia) and Zac Beers (Flynn), as the politically stable option with the necessary policies already in place to get on with the job of governing and moving the country forward.

Initial discussions were led by Moranbah coal miner Mr Robertson, who addressed a full room of almost 150 people on points close to his heart.

These included addressing the drought, improving fairness for workers by targeting stagnant wages, unfair labour hire practices, the rise of casualisation and insecure employment.

He mentioned two of his friends who suffered untimely demises of their employment due to precarious employment situations before talking about what sort of government he'd like to be a part of under Mr Shorten's leadership.

"I want a government which reflects our positive values, one that strives to lift us up rather than break us apart into demographs, that hears the struggles of regional communities, and sits down and addresses our concerns,” Mr Robertson said.

Mr Shorten spoke smoothly and frankly, seeking to offer solace to an electorate enraged by dysfunction plaguing the Federal Government.

ROCKHAMPTON FORUM: Labor's leader Bill Shorten visited Rockhampton for a town hall meeting with a full house of 150 attendees. Leighton Smith

He said the nation deserved better and demanded the government account for its actions.

"Have you heard one sentence of explanation why this directionless government has changed their Prime Minister? Mr Shorten said.

"The current renter of the position just said 'it was an unfortunate week'.”

"Politics is not broken in Australia, people just want better from their government.”

At the heart of his passion was anger at the increasing inequality and government favouritism towards their supporters and campaign donors.

"We have become a nation where who you know matters more than what you know,” he said.

"We want you to vote Labor because we want to see equality.”

Mr Shorten said he wanted to see better funding to lift up people, to give them rewards for their labours and support them when they were struggling.

He listed his funding priorities as hospitals, schools, Tafes, universities, child care and aged care homes.

In regard to coal mining, Mr Shorten again expressed his doubt that the Adani project would succeed but said he wouldn't stand in the way if it did and he would continue to support coal mining and using coal as part of our energy mix as we transitioned towards renewables but he "wouldn't be picking winners”.

Mr Shorted expressed his admiration of the Queensland Government's efforts to phase in renewables, saying "Queensland should be an international solar centre of excellence”.

Mr Shorten acknowledged people's frustration with the mess in Canberra and said if he was to assume the leadership as Prime Minister, he would seek to run a government striving for bipartisan solutions.

"If we can get everyone to sit down and work together, there's nothing we can't do.''