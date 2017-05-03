Shorten's big, juicy money bag for Rocky project

FEDERAL Labor leader Bill Shorten has promised the $25 million needed to build the $60 million South Rockhampton Flood Levee if he wins government at the next election.

It is the missing slice of funding the project needs to go ahead, as the Palaszczuk government has pledged $25 million and Rockhampton Regional Council last week voted to put up to $10 million towards the project.

In a joint statement, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony Albanese and Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Jason Clare put the pressure on Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to come up with the money.

"Instead of banging down Malcolm Turnbull's door to get this levee built, ... (Ms) Landry has said that she still needs to be convinced that it's necessary," the pair said. "The up to 3000 home and business-owners that were inundated with flood water in April don't need to be convinced.

"They know that these floods put lives at risk and hurt jobs."

But Ms Landry said the $25 million funding pledge "isn't really news" with the election two years away.

She suggested Mr Shorten is making promises on-the-run after he first pledged to fund the levee in a Rockhampton press conference during the flood, only once he had been pushed by a reporter.

"He flew in after the cyclone and committed to the levee without any idea what he was committing to," Ms Landry said.

While Ms Landry wouldn't put forward a figure the Federal Government would commit to if the community supported it, she stressed it wasn't about money.

"It's making sure that if we do this, we do it right," she said.