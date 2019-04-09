Shorten's push for Rockhampton's airport to go international

CENTRAL Queensland's tourism industry will soar if Labor's plan to open up Rockhampton's Airport to international aviation is successful.

If elected, a Federal Government led by Labor's Bill Shorten would invest $1 million to develop a business case to determine the viability of upgrading Rockhampton Airport's status to that of a Regional International Gateway.

Mr Shorten believes the idea has the potential to supercharge growth of the Central Queensland economy by connecting Central Queensland producers to the lucrative markets of Asia, creating huge opportunities for high-end agricultural exports.

The change would also provide a direct international tourism gateway to the region's magnificent tourism assets, including the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef to the north and east and the Sandstone Wilderness to the west.

Not only would upgrading the Rockhampton Airport would boost economic activity and jobs growth in Rockhampton, but Labor expected the benefits will be reaped right across the region.

"Regional International Gateway airports require the capacity to deliver international airport services including customs and immigration,” Mr Shorten said.

"The business case is a crucial first step that will examine the cost of expanding such facilities at Rockhampton, as well as the economic benefits of opening the region to the world.

"Airports at Townsville, Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba are already designated Regional International Gateways.

"It is high time that we look closely at the potential for Rockhampton Airport to join the international aviation community.”

Owned and operated by the Rockhampton Regional Council, more than 650,000 passengers pass through the airport annually on flights to Brisbane, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast.

"Labor has a plan to assist every region in the nation to achieve its full economic potential through investment in critical rail and roads as well as support for tourism, aviation and economic diversification,” he said.

"Labor's plan for the Rockhampton Airport builds upon existing commitments for Central Queensland including $800 million for the Rockhampton Ring Road, $25 million for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and $15 million to upgrade the Capricorn Highway.”