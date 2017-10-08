Bill Shorten swears ALP to leave legacy of better regions

Senator Chris Ketter, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Stephen Jones MP, Bill Shorten MP, Senator Murray Watt, Joel Fitzgibbon MP, Justin Elliot MP, Meryl Swanson MP, Shayne Neumann MP and Lisa Chesters MP at the National Country Labor Forum in Rockhampton.

Senator Chris Ketter, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Stephen Jones MP, Bill Shorten MP, Senator Murray Watt, Joel Fitzgibbon MP, Justin Elliot MP, Meryl Swanson MP, Shayne Neumann MP and Lisa Chesters MP at the National Country Labor Forum in Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

BILL Shorten promised 120 Labor Party members that if the ALP won government at the next Federal election, it would leave a legacy.

That legacy would be to leave regions in a better condition than what they are in now.

"We are a party that doesn't speak just for south-east Queensland and major cities," the Opposition leader said at the National Country Labor Forum in Rockhampton on Saturday.

He said an ALP government would focus on funding projects that would lead to creating jobs, providing the upgrades to telecommunications, access to health services, provide funding for flood mitigation and road infrastructure to regions.

Mr Shorten said nine out of Australia's top 10 most disadvantaged electorates were currently held by the Coalition and the ALP felt those electorates were not benefiting from having Federal MPs in the governing party.

He said ALP would be chasing every regional seat to give country Australia a voice.

Mr Shorten talked about spending time talking to people on the ground, including post Cyclone Debbie, where he came across shop owners and their staff ripping up carpet and throwing out damaged stock.

"I'm in awe of what people can do when they are called to dig deep," he said.

Mr Shorten went on to attack the Coalition for its decision to only grant half the funds needed for Queensland to clean up after the natural disaster and for its lack of support for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

"Queenslanders are practical people," he said.

"We all know the best way to reduce flood damage is to spend money on flood mitigation."

Mr Shorten said an ALP Federal government would provide $25 million towards that flood levee which would result in property owners' insurance premiums dropping about $400 every year.

"My message to the LNP today is crystal clear - stop delaying, start delivering," he said.

Mr Shorten when on to talk about how NBN wasn't the only telecommunications upgrades regions needed.

He said mobile phone blackspots were risking country Australians' lives.

"Eighty per cent of the areas selected for new towers are in LNP electorates," Mr Shorten said.

He said ALP's priority would be to assist those most in need, not look at lines on maps and select areas based on votes.

"That's how any self-respecting government should behave," Mr Shorten said.

He talked about jobs and job security, highlighting the current trend of casual or labour hire workforces taking over permanent full-time jobs, along with the penalty rates cuts, leaving people with less money to pay cost-of-living bills.

Mr Shorten said wages had stagnated while cost-of-living increased and people had no spare money to spend on retail shopping or entertainment.

The Opposition leader had flown into Rockhampton the day before and met with the ALP members at the Giddy Goat for a Politics in the Pub session.

One ALP member travelled 721.5km for the country forum from Tweed Heads.

Yesterday morning, Mr Shorten brushed sweaty shoulders with about 200 locals at the Rockhampton Parkrun at the Botanic Gardens for the 13th international anniversary of Parkruns.

"I definitely finished in the top 200," he joked.