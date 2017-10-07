Shorten's sweaty start to country forum day in Rockhampton

Opposition leader Bill Shorten is in Rockhampton today for the Labor Party Country Forum. He started his day running with locals at Rockhampton parkrun at the Botanic Gardens.

IT'S not everyday you met a person at a pub who has travelled 721.5km to see a politician.

But that's what a handful of people that were at the Giddy Goat last night had done.

But that's what a handful of people that were at the Giddy Goat last night had done.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten flew into Rockhampton yesterday ahead of today's Labor Party Country Forum and met with Labor Party members from across the country at the Giddy Goat, including a handful who had travelled from Tweed Heads.

This morning, Mr Shorten brushed sweaty shoulders with locals at the Rockhampton Parkrun at the Botanic Gardens.