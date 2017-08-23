29°
Shot for jobs in 'state-of-the-art' Rocky hospital upgrades

Amber Hooker
| 23rd Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Danny Sims (CEO Ramsay Health Care) and Tracey Squires (CEO Hillcrest Hospital) look over plans for the $6.7m upgrade.
Danny Sims (CEO Ramsay Health Care) and Tracey Squires (CEO Hillcrest Hospital) look over plans for the $6.7m upgrade. Chris Ison ROK220817chillcrest1

LOCAL contractors will have the opportunity to vie for a massive $6.7-million hospital upgrade.

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital announced the expansion earlier this week, which is set to improve patient experiences, increase staff and offer new medical services.

Hillcrest CEO Tracy Squires yesterday said the works were due to go to tender in the next four weeks for an October start, with the development to be commissioned a year later.

Ms Squires said the addition of a new operating theatre would also require an additional experienced theatre team, and the hospital had already started the recruiting process.

The suite of works stand to benefit the 250 employees and their stream of patients.

Ramsay Healthcare Australia CEO Danny Sims was on site yesterday to tour the facility, which he said will be fitted with state-of-the-art technology.

Ensuites attached to each surgical ward rooms are expected to be a welcome addition for patients, who currently have to share a bathroom with neighbours.

The expansion of the CSSD, education rooms and stores will also put the hospital on the front foot of incoming sterilisation standards, due to take effect the end of December 2021.

Ms Squires said the development includes a new day surgery admissions lounge, which will enhance patient flow to the theatre and back into the surgical ward.

Ms Squires said Hillcrest was becoming the "hospital of choice” for medical professionals.

"So we are having more and more surgeons wanting to do their theatre here, and certainly patients wanting to have their operations here,” she said.

The CEO said the upgrades would complement Hillcrest's primary orthopaedic and general surgeries, and the new technology may also open opportunities for increased services.

"Certainly once we have the fourth theatre... we can accommodate new services, and one we are looking at is the ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgery, so that's certainly in our scope,” she said.

The upgrade follows the opening of Archerview Clinic, a 24-bed mental health unit, a few years ago.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
