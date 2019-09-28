Menu
Shotgun round found in woman’s handbag

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2019 1:29 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police found a shotgun round in Adriene Elizabeth Weeding’s handbag during a search of the vehicle she was driving.

In the driver’s side door they found a 20cm-long knife, and under the front passenger seat was a medium-sized knife.

The May 3 incident on Wandal Rd was not the only time the 27-year-old came to the attention of police.

Two weeks later police intercepted Weeding driving on Canning St and they seized a clip-seal bag containing methamphetamines.

Weeding told police the drug was not hers but she accepted that she was in possession of it.

Police also found drug utensils and a used hypodermic syringe.

Weeding pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to six drugs and weapons offences.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Weeding stated she had the knives because someone had previously harassed her and she did not know it was an offence to possess them.

Mr Fox said the primary shotgun round that was found had not been struck.

Weeding’s solicitor said her client was formerly an endorsed nurse who had struggled with drug use.

“It’s not by chance that she’s found herself in the company of other drug users.

“She concedes that she has a drug problem.”

“With respect to the ammunition charge - she doesn’t have a gun that could make use of that ammunition.”

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account that Weeding’s criminal record included a previous drug utensil possession offence and serious assault of a police officer.

He placed Weeding on 15 months’ probation with conditions, including that she submit to drug testing as directed.

