SHOTS FIRED: 73yo man fronts court after alleged shooting

CHARGED: A 73-year-old Springdale man is facing five charges in court. Kevin Farmer

A 'NEIGHBOUR dispute' is being blamed for a shooting on the Southern Downs, which has ended with a 73-year-old man charged with intending to cause grievous bodily harm and weapons offences.

Police allege Daniel Clive Bougoure fired two shots from a rifle on Springdale Rd.

They claim one of those was shot at a moving ute.

A man and woman were reportedly inside the ute when shots were fired about 9am Tuesday, but neither was injured.

Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said police would allege that, after a short verbal exchange between the two men, the 73-year-old man produced a firearm and fired a shot into the vehicle at Springdale, 45km west of Stanthorpe.

Police will further allege the 62-year-old man then left in his ute before Mr Bougoure discharged another round in the direction of the vehicle, with one striking the ute.

Mr Bougoure was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and three weapons charges, including failing to securely store small arms, possessing an unregistered firearm and carrying a loaded weapon in a public place.

The Springdale man spent the night in the Warwick watch-house before appearing via video link at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Bougoure had his matter adjourned and was granted bail with strict conditions.

He will reappear at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on January 22.

Snr Sgt Brady said the alleged incident was out of the ordinary for the area.

"This is a very serious incident and the potential for a tragic outcome to have occurred here is self-explanatory," he said.

"Any incident involving firearms, particularly when discharged in the vicinity of or at another person, is of great concern for us."