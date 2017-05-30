25°
News

Shots fired as family feud erupted at property

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 30th May 2017 6:00 AM
A plain clothes officer approaches the house at the centre of an alleged shooting incident at Kabra.
A plain clothes officer approaches the house at the centre of an alleged shooting incident at Kabra. Melanie Plane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS common for siblings to fight, but it's not very often one fires off warning shots.

In a trial in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, witnesses gave evidence of a 40-minute stand off that led to Tyler Ewing Skenner firing two gun shots into the air to allegedly force his sister, her boyfriend and a male friend to leave the family home on Somerset Rd, Kabra, on October 2.

Skenner told the court he and his pregnant girlfriend Caitlyn, a witness for the defence, arrived home about noon that day before they got into a loud argument with his sister, Erin.

What the actual argument was about seems to have been forgotten, but Tyler, Erin and Caitlyn all gave evidence that the girls did not like each other.

Skenner said he had told Caitlyn to go to the shed and calm down.

After this, Tyler and Erin went into the house and the argument escalated, at which point Erin said they slapped each other, the court heard.

Tyler Skenner, who pleaded guilty to charges of illegal firearm possession and dangerous conduct of a weapon, said he went off to cool down with Caitlyn at the shed. No other person was charged in relation to the incident.

After he left Erin said she called her boyfriend, Slade Smyth, who arrived shortly afterwards by car with his friend Brandon Christensen.

After they arrived, a tirade of yelling, insults and threats ensued between the two parties.

Skenner claimed at one point he heard the two men yelling and calling his name so he walked to the door of the shed and heard Christensen say "I'm going to smack your head in”.

Skenner told the court he grabbed a blunt machete from the shed when he saw Christensen walking towards him with a metal tyre iron in his hand.

Skenner said that at some point, Caitlyn tried to get between him and the others to stop the argument.

From here, the court heard differing versions of events.

Skenner said he went to the house to get his phone to call the police. Caitlyn said Christensen and Smyth had "run back to the car” and then Skenner left.

Caitlyn said Erin punched her in the head and she fell to the ground. Erin said she and Caitlyn got "into a fist fight” but Caitlyn did not fall to the ground.

Skenner told the court he "lost it” when he saw his sister and his girlfriend fighting and grabbed a shotgun from inside the house.

Skenner said he was 20-25 metres away from the men when he fired the first shot into the air directed away from all parties to scare them off and he fired the second shot five minutes later as his sister and the men had not left the property.

However in conflicting evidence, Erin said when they heard a shot, they froze and jumped into the car and drove off.

The court heard all this took place over a 40-60 minute period.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford asked Skenner why he didn't just call the police instead of firing the gun.

He said he wasn't certain they would leave as he felt they were the type of people who would not back down from a fight and would attack when a person when their back was turned.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran argued Smyth and Christensen were trespassing and threatening violence and that his client, as the occupier, was in his right to defend himself and his pregnant partner by firing a warning shot.

"This entire case is completely backwards,” he said.

Skenner pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous conduct of a weapon to cause fear or harm and guilty to possession of ammunition, with Mr McGowran arguing his defence was self-defence.

Sgt Stafford argued that there was no defence as both parties had been armed, plus Smyth and Christensen had gone back to the car, attempting to leave when the shots were fired.

The case was adjourned while Magistrate Mark Morrow considered Mr McGowran's argument.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brian mcgowran kabra sergeant kathy stafford shotgun shots fired somerset rd tyler ewing skenner weapons charges

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Shots fired as family feud erupted at property

Shots fired as family feud erupted at property

Brother and sister argument ends in shots fired

  • News

  • 30th May 2017 6:00 AM

Suspect in stand-off after police office shot dead

Senior Constable Brett Forte with wife and fellow police officer Susan Forte.

Gunman suspected of killing policeman is in a stand-off with police

Luxury Rocky car dealership expansion revealed

NEW LIFE: The former The Salvation Army has sold to Rockhampton Volkswagen.

Former Salvation Army site to be transformed into showroom

University career put on hold for the greater good

Jack Nicoll is heading to Tanzania to help with charity work.

Rocky to Tanzania for charity mission

Local Partners

Concerned residents urged to join prison warning list

Glendale local says warning system works well, if you're on it. Find out how to join.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Traditions re-lived as indigenous culture on show

ASHES OF HISTORY: Jada Mcavoy, Akela Baria, Isabel Baria, Isaac Richardson and Sharon Mcavoy at Waru Gardens.

Waru Community Gardens welcomes guests for inaugural cultural day

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

WATCH: Judah battles his emotions as he makes Top 12

Judah Kelly has made it through to the top 12 of Australia's The Voice competition.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Investors Dream - Tidy unit in IDEAL location!

2/20 Jeffries Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is perfectly located on The Range in a quiet cul-de-sac and within walking distance to The Rockhampton Base Hospital and The Rockhampton...

An Extraordinary Offering in Rockyview

11 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 Auction on site...

Standing proudly at 11 Constance Avenue this commanding property has a street presence which is second to none. A true statement of lifestyle and opulence, this...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

Low Maintenance 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

261 Roselt Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $229,000

The low maintenance family home with hardiplank exterior is located in a cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes. Features include: -Tiled front patio and shaded rear...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $649,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Be quick to embrace the first buyers grant of...

Affordable House and Land Package

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Be quick to embrace the first buyers grant of...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Deluge brings massive price rise for property near Rocky

BIG BUY: The Howard family handed over Yaamba's historic Balmoral property to the Harvey family on Thursday.

DOWNPOUR'S perfect timing entices buyer to pay huge dollars.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!