REPORTED SHOOTING: The Queensland Police Service tactical crime squad is on its way to Emu Park

5.20pm. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired at an Emu Park property.

The report came through at 5.05pm.

The incident location is at a house in Archer Street.

The Queensland Police Service tactical crime squad is on its way to Emu Park.

More to follow.