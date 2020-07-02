Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Do you know more? Email hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Shots fired at home with six kids inside

More Stories

crime family shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 11 to 20

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 11 to 20

        News A judge, a preacher, a realtor and an economist... here are more of our region’s movers and shakers.

        Alleged stalker: ‘I found you scum, I’m coming knocking’

        premium_icon Alleged stalker: ‘I found you scum, I’m coming knocking’

        News ‘I’m going to make the rest of your life f---ing miserable.’

        CQ club boosted through $2.6m investment

        premium_icon CQ club boosted through $2.6m investment

        News The investment will create and support almost 100 jobs.

        UPDATE: No arrests made over Mt Morgan road rage

        premium_icon UPDATE: No arrests made over Mt Morgan road rage

        Breaking One man is in hospital with facial injuries and another is being questioned by...