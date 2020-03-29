Shots fired, cops rammed, man cornered in highway siege

SHOTS have been fired at police after an armed offender rammed multiple police cars and injured at least one officer in an unfolding siege on the Captain Cook Highway in Cairns.

Heavily armed police supported by a helicopter have cordoned off the highway and surrounded the man who is hiding in mangroves in the crocodile-inhabited Thomatis Creek, north of the airport.

A rammed police car at the Yorkey's Knob roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway this morning. Picture: supplied

"He is armed. It is a siege situation,'' a police spokesman said. "We've got a cordon around him.''

He said officers responded to a break and enter at 4.30am this morning.

When confronted the armed man has rammed at least three police cars and started firing shots at police.

Police at the Holloways Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Police took cover and the man ran into the canefields and swamp between the go cart track and Thomatis Creek at about 5.05am.

It is understood at least one officer is injured and is being treated for a broken arm.

It's also understood the man's car has been on fire, which caused ammunition to explode in the vehicle.

The Rescue 510 rescue helicopter assisting police on the Captain Cook Highway. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

The highway has been closed between Holloways Beach and Yorkeys Knob.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and police are urging anyone in the area to follow the directions of officers at the scene.

