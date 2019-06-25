Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White Toyota Corolla sedan, seen at a shed shooting incident at Robinsons Road, Gatton.
White Toyota Corolla sedan, seen at a shed shooting incident at Robinsons Road, Gatton. Contributed
Crime

Shots fired at shed has police calling for info

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Jun 2019 11:16 AM | Updated: 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FARMING shed has been shot at from unknown offenders driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan - twice in four weeks.

Police said the shed on Robinsons Road at Gatton, which is frequently occupied by farm workers, was fired upon on May 24 at 11.49am and again on June 18.

Gatton police acting officer in charge sergeant Daniel Curtin said the two incidents were being treated as linked events.

"The unlawful discharge of firearms in public places represents an unacceptable risk to the community," he said.

"The shed is also accessed by small children and the consequences of these dangerous actions could lead to a tragedy."

CCTV footage shows the white corolla but the numberplate is unreadable.

Sgt Curtin said it appeared the vehicle had some minor damage to the left-hand rear side bumper.

He said during the first offence, a high-powered firearm was discharged into the western side of the large shed.

Sgt Curtin said at the time, the farm owner was working inside the shed.

"The offenders have then continued to drive in a northerly direction on Robinsons Road towards Gatton," he said.

He said investigations found there were two people in the vehicle.

On the second shooting, the shed was fired upon between 8.15am and 1.45pm, causing damage to the tin on the shed.

Sgt Curtin said luckily the shed was not occupied at this time.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Gatton police station on 46316999.

More Stories

crime gatton gatton court gatton police
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Move to small town pushes business to rise to full potential

    premium_icon Move to small town pushes business to rise to full potential

    News It only started with men's t-shirts and now stocks ranges for everyone in the family

    Two crashes called in at 9.10am across city

    premium_icon Two crashes called in at 9.10am across city

    Breaking This makes three crashes in the space of less than two hours

    Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    premium_icon Business coming leaps and bounds thanks to economy rise

    Business Six months under new ownership and they now have 125 employees

    Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

    premium_icon Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

    News Investigations continue into seafood black market offences