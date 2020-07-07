Menu
A satellite map shows the Long Beach area at Joskeleigh, near Keppel Sands, on the Capricorn Coast.
News

Should public access be reinstated at Long Beach?

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
FRUSTRATED Joskeleigh residents have renewed a push to get public access reinstated to the coastal gem that is Long Beach.

They have submitted a petition to Livingstone Shire Council and councillors agreed to meet with them.

The issue over vehicle access to the popular fishing and recreation spot near Keppel Sands has gone unresolved for years.

The Joskeleigh community hopes that a fresh approach to the new group of councillors yields results.

Principal petitioner Doris Leo, who resides at Joskeleigh, has written to Mayor Andy Ireland explaining that prior to the local government elections in March, two community meetings were held with then mayor Bill Ludwig to discuss the issue.

Ms Leo said a Joskeleigh community meeting was also held with the council in 2007 but no further action was taken.

This 2005 photo shows Doris Leo with artifacts from Vanuatu which were sent to the South Sea Islander Museum at Joskeleigh. Photo Russell Shakespeare.
“Over the years the current access has become impassable due to boggy conditions,” Ms Leo explained.

“Long Beach is well loved by the local community who for years have used it for fishing and recreational activities.

“Prior to 2007 access to the beach was through private property which was eventually fenced off.

“After the initial discussions we were advised by the former council to take up a petition to gain further support for an all-weather access road.”

At a council meeting last month, Livingstone’s acting CEO Brett Bacon told councillors a report on the matters raised in the petition would be presented at a future briefing session.

Cr Glenda Mather stipulated the council had promised to visit the site and speak with local residents.

