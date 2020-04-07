Should school students repeat in 2021?

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga says it’s way too early to be talking about the possibility of school students repeating in 2021.

SHOULD school students be made to repeat the grade they are currently in, next year?

With learning time already affected by the coronavirus pandemic and a cloud of uncertainty hanging over future impacts after the current Easter school holidays, some parents have started discussing the idea.

But three of Central Queensland’s political leaders did not want to weigh too heavily into the debate with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga providing the most direct response when asked about the possibility.

“It is way too premature to be asking these questions,” Ms Lauga said.

“What the Education Department is focusing on now is providing continuity of learning.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said measures established by the National Cabinet to slow the spread of COVID-19 were helping to make sure that children did not lose a year of their education.

“While the medical advice remains that it is safe for children to go to school, to assist with the transition underway in our schools to the new mode of operation, we ask that only children of workers where no suitable care arrangements are available at home to support their learning, to physically attend school,” she said.

“This is vital to ensure that no parent should be forced to choose between their employment and the children’s education.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said teachers and school staff had worked “incredibly hard” in the weeks leading up to the Easter holiday break, on the imminent delivery of virtual learning.

“They have dedicated many hours to building online programs and support for students who will be learning from home when the new term begins,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I would like to thank our teachers, teacher aides and staff for their hard work, commitment and dedication, to educating their students and the support that they have given to them.

“At this time, we all need to work together to support the community, them and the students through this period.”