Should’ve brought a bigger knife! Bumbling bandit’s fail

A MAN wielding a large red knife has tried - and failed - to rob a 7Eleven convenience store on Brisbane's southwest.

CCTV footage from just after midnight on October 21 shows the man, described by police as caucasian and 170-180cm tall, approach the automatic doors at the entrance to the store on Algester Rd, Algester.

After attempting to enter through the locked doors, the man pushed the knife into the gap of the doors and attempted to wedge them open.

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Algester on Monday night. More info: https://t.co/TdeXkdds08 pic.twitter.com/eLcSGSi4rV — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 24, 2019

After a minute of trying to unsuccessfully enter the store, the man gave up.

He was caught on camera walking towards Ridgewood Road wearing black pants, a tanned coloured jacket and a full-face mask.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Investigators are urging anyone who may recognise this man or has information on the matter to contact Policelink on 131 444 and Quote this reference number: QP1901195653