Shark spotted swimming inside the nets at FNQ beach

THOSE looking to take a swim out near Mission Beach have been urged to be cautious after a shark was spotted swimming inside the nets.

A shovelnose shark was spotted swimming inside South Mission Beach net this morning.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council posted a video to Facebook showing telltale fins breaking the surface above the shallows at South Mission Beach this morning.

Several commenters have identified the shark as a shovelnose, one of the smaller species of shark found throughout Australia.

Shovel-nose sharks prefer shallow waters and are generally considered harmless, though how this one got through the net remains unknown.