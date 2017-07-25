Shovel ready plan to cut Rocky's growing power bill

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant.

DELIVERING Rockhampton's water and waste services racked up a hefty $3m power bill for Fitzroy River Water in the last year.

But there is a bold plan in place to power these FRW plants entirely by solar energy and deliver a big win for Rockhampton Regional Council ratepayers.

Councillor Neil Fisher revealed to the Morning Bulletin yesterday a shovel-ready proposal that with the correct funding, would be completed within the year.

Mr Fisher explained the proposed location would use nine hectares of vacant, unused land at Glenmore Water Treatment Plant which powers one-third of the total FRW scheme.

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant. Chris Ison ROK240717csolar3

The proposed site has previously installed power feeds and a full electrical upgrade for a solar farm to be located as it already has all the right infrastructure needed.

"Little to no work will be required to the electrical switchboard system to get the site ready for solar power,” Mr Fisher said.

"We've identified that the site has good tree cover, plenty of buffering from surrounding residents and still a huge clearance to have no impacts of suburbs.

"It has enormous financial value for the people of Rockhampton as this land will never be used for another project and gives ratepayers a return on the land.”

Mr Fisher fully supports councillor Tony Williams' motion for a revised budget into solar farms in council today and said it is an inevitable move for the region.

The proposed 9 hectare site at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant in Rockhampton for a solar farm to power a third of Fitzroy River Water. Shayla Bulloch

"This has more benefit to the local community than any other suggestion in recent times,” Mr Fisher said.

"The farm would produce 1.5mw with a capital cost of $3m, which is one year of power generation for Fitzroy River Water.

"Plus, a complete capital return and an extra 15% every year will be produced to allocate in other areas to benefit the community”

Fitzroy River Water's annual expenditure is a massive $35.6m.

Mr Fisher explained that the Glenmore Water Treatment proposal would be a small solar plant in comparison to surrounding areas, but it will be focused on its job to severely cut down power prices for Rockhampton.

"We've just opened a door on a whole new future and it embraces what we can do with the technology available and what benefits it has for the community,” Mr Fisher said.

"Now is the time to open the discussion into the solar generation.”

Mr Fisher hopes Cr Williams and himself will gain full support from fellow councillors and the community after continuous lobbying to include a plan in the 2017-18 budget was not successful.

"There was broad support among councillors but it was the budget priorities that got in the way,” he said.

"We need commitment in a revised budget.”

Cr Tony Williams will push a motion in today's council meeting for a report into the feasibility of solar energy for Rockhampton.