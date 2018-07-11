Show designed for Rocky now destined for national stage

Company 2 performers prepare for Le Coup, a late night neo-vaudville show paying homage to 1920's carnivale, faded glamour, and music hall revue written exclusively for Rockhampton River Festival and Customs House.

THE final sequins are being sewn onto costumes and routines are being tweaked as the talented crew from Company 2 prepare to perform a stunning show created exclusively for the Rockhampton River Festival.

Le Coup director Chelsea McGuffin said audiences could expect a "crazy ride” from the show which combines live music and acrobatic routines in homage to 1920's carnivale, faded glamour, and music hall revue.

Rockhampton Regional Council commissioned Brisbane-based performers and although it's been a work in progress for six to seven months, Ms McGuffin said the crew had pulled the majority of the performance together in the past five weeks.

The show was created for Customs House but has since been booked for several other venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

"It's going to have a big, exciting life, and Rocky's bought that to life,” Ms McGuffin said.

"It's always an exciting thing to make a thing for an event and for a venue.

"It's inspired by the old boxing tents, so it has the feel of the old country travellers.

"There's very close front row seats if you're after a very wild ride.”

As the Company 2 performers run their final dress rehearsals, the riverbank precinct is coming to life with pop-up performance spaces, market stalls and eating areas.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the festival would not have been possible without the many "creative forces” which have shaped it from the beginning.

"When I first asked council to support a major festival I knew what it should feel like but I had no idea how to make it happen,” she said.

"We have seen extraordinarily talented people who have come together over the past four years to make this festival for you, and in a short space of time we have taken the River Festival to our hearts.

"This year I would like to thank Chris Ireland, Manager of Regional Development and Promotions, his events and marketing team and also our Art Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic who have done an amazing amount of work.

"Thanks to their vision, creativity and execution, our program is jam packed and this year promises to be absolutely extraordinary.

"There is something for everyone to see, do and experience, which is the great strength of the River Festival.

"Events help to fill our restaurants and hotels on the weekend, they help build a sense of pride in our community, and give an opportunity for locals to show their amazing talents.

"Festivals enrich community like nothing else can. It's a chance for us to enjoy our own beautiful River and to show it off to the friends and visitors alike.”