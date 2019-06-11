Show gains record entries for ring and pavilion events

Tyler Olive enjoys the showbags at this years Yeppoon Show

Tyler Olive enjoys the showbags at this years Yeppoon Show Trish Bowman

THE Real Group Yeppoon Show on June 8-9 was a weekend full of fun and activity befitting the 65-year history of the event.

Show president Ken Landsberg said in spite of a slight chill in the air, thousands of people came out to enjoy the rides, sideshow alley, food and variety sites, pavilions packed to the rafters with exhibitions as well as all the free entertainment.

"We had a lot of interest in the horse, cattle and woodchop sections and record entries both in the ring as well as the pavilions,” Mr Landsberg said.

Talika Warcon and Brodie took in the hat creations at Yeppoon Show Trish Bowman

"The avilion displays were well visited with cooking, needlework and craft, fruit and vegetables, horticulture, fine arts, pottery, photography, woodwork and education.

"The Rooftop Express, Little Aussie Encounters, Cheeky Monkeys Soft Play, Fashion Parades, Johnson Park Petting Zoo, jumping castle and Windy Wizard were enjoyed by everyone.

"The grandstands were packed full for the Saturday night featuring the Keppel Bay Sailing Club-sponsored night show which hosted local performers including the St. Brendan's Indigenous Dancers, Aussie Cheer and Dance and Katherine's Academy of Dance and Amelia.”

KIDSAmber Harmer enjoyed the animal petting zoo at the Yeppoon Show Trish Bowman

Mr Landsberg said the society produces a true agricultural show dedicated to family entertainment thanks to the hard-working volunteers, committee and sponsors.

- Trish Bowman