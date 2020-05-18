Menu
FAMILY TIME: Yeppoon show may be cancelled but the public holiday on June 12 will go ahead as planned.
Show holiday to go ahead in Livingstone

Trish Bowman
18th May 2020 10:20 AM
YEPPOON Show may have been cancelled but the Livingstone Shire’s Show Public Holiday will go ahead as planned on Friday, June 12 with families encouraged to spend the day with family and friends.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said Council would keep the original public holiday date, which was consistent with decisions made by other Queensland councils.

“Even though there won’t be a show this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we would still like the community to enjoy and celebrate the June 12 public holiday,” Mayor Ireland said.

“We’re encouraging residents to spend the day in our shire with family and friends and support our wonderful local businesses.

“People can enjoy our lovely parks, beaches and open spaces and wander through our shops.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together and support businesses during the challenges of the pandemic as well as taking some time out to improve mental health.”

Yeppoon and District Show will not be staged this year due to COVID-19 restrictions which saw the popular agricultural show originally postponed for a later date.

Yeppoon Show president Ken Landsberg said, after meeting recently, the committee made the difficult decision to cancel rather than postpone the show for 2020.

“Had we postponed and gone ahead later in the year, we would not have been able to hold the show until October which would have clashed with Yeppoon Lions Pinefest,” Mr Landsberg said.

“As we share many of the same sponsors, and given the difficult economic state, we decided that would too much pressure on our sponsors when they have already had a difficult year due to COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

“We look forward to coming back and having twice the fun for the 2021 show.”

livingstone shire council mayor andy ireland yeppoon show yeppoon show holiday
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

