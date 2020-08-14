SHOW HOLIDAY: What Livingstone plans to do next year

The Yeppoon Show event was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus.

LIVINGSTONE Shire plans to revert back to its traditional Friday Show Holiday in June next year.

While today’s public holiday was a break from normality due to coronavirus impacts, Livingstone has nominated Friday, June 11, for its Show Holiday in 2021.

Each year, in accordance with the Holidays Act 1983, local governments are invited to request special holidays to be observed during the following year.

This year, although there was no Show event, Livingstone originally indicated it would stick to its scheduled June 12 Show Holiday in 2020, before doing a backflip and moving the date to August 14.

Rockhampton Regional Council also decided it would observe its Show Holiday today.