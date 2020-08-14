Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Yeppoon Show event was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus.
The Yeppoon Show event was cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus.
News

SHOW HOLIDAY: What Livingstone plans to do next year

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE Shire plans to revert back to its traditional Friday Show Holiday in June next year.

While today’s public holiday was a break from normality due to coronavirus impacts, Livingstone has nominated Friday, June 11, for its Show Holiday in 2021.

Each year, in accordance with the Holidays Act 1983, local governments are invited to request special holidays to be observed during the following year.

This year, although there was no Show event, Livingstone originally indicated it would stick to its scheduled June 12 Show Holiday in 2020, before doing a backflip and moving the date to August 14.

Rockhampton Regional Council also decided it would observe its Show Holiday today.

livingstone shire council meeting livingstone show holiday 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

        Premium Content Extent of The Edge Bar and Restaurant liquidation revealed

        Business The riverfront restaurant closed suddenly in late 2018 and was taken to court for almost $2m in unpaid rent

        CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Premium Content CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Rural ‘There shouldn’t be a producer in Australia unhappy with these cattle prices.’

        New Bruce Hwy upgrade brings more CQ jobs, improved safety

        Premium Content New Bruce Hwy upgrade brings more CQ jobs, improved safety

        News Motorists will have a safer drive thanks to a new round of safety upgrades due to...

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.