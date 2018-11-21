Show legend calls it a day

MARKING a sensational 50 years of service to the Yeppoon and District Show, Brian Dorey has now retired from the committee to take a long-deserved break, although anyone who knows the stoic community worker will know he will always be in the background offering words of wisdom.

Yeppoon Show president Ken Landsberg said Mr Dorey was honoured for his service with a celebration, where he was presented with an engraved clock to commemorate everything he has done to enhance the show to what it has become today.

"The show has now been running for 64 years and Brian has been right there every step of the way for the past 50 years as one of our principal volunteers,” Mr Landsberg said.

"There is very little he doesn't know about the history and the running of our annual show and his service, along with his wisdom, will be missed.

"Brian has held numerous positions on the committee, including president, and has been instrumental in building our show up to be one of the most popular regional shows about.

"He is the person who was responsible for building up our infrastructure to cater to the growing numbers of attendees and in recent years he has been in charge of organising and running our very popular grand parade.”

Mr Landsberg said nine years ago, Mr Dorey brought him onto the committee and trained him in every aspect of organising and running the show so he could follow in his footsteps.

"Brian had the foresight to plan for the future and about five years ago, when he experienced a heart condition, I was able to step up and take on the position of president while Brian continued to be involved on the committee,” he said.

"We have 110 volunteers to run the show and we currently have 12 people on the show committee who, like Brian, are committed to producing the best show for our community.

"Thanks to the dedication of people like Brian, we have outgrown our current location and are now planning a move to a larger multi-purpose location on Millroy Dr.

"We have received a draft lease from Livingstone Shire and have had positive discussions about the move with both Livingstone Shire Council and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.”