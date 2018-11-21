Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SERVICE HONOURED: Ken Landsberg presents Brian Dorey with a gift for his long service to Yeppoon and District Show.
SERVICE HONOURED: Ken Landsberg presents Brian Dorey with a gift for his long service to Yeppoon and District Show.
Community

Show legend calls it a day

Trish Bowman
by
21st Nov 2018 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARKING a sensational 50 years of service to the Yeppoon and District Show, Brian Dorey has now retired from the committee to take a long-deserved break, although anyone who knows the stoic community worker will know he will always be in the background offering words of wisdom.

Yeppoon Show president Ken Landsberg said Mr Dorey was honoured for his service with a celebration, where he was presented with an engraved clock to commemorate everything he has done to enhance the show to what it has become today.

"The show has now been running for 64 years and Brian has been right there every step of the way for the past 50 years as one of our principal volunteers,” Mr Landsberg said.

"There is very little he doesn't know about the history and the running of our annual show and his service, along with his wisdom, will be missed.

"Brian has held numerous positions on the committee, including president, and has been instrumental in building our show up to be one of the most popular regional shows about.

"He is the person who was responsible for building up our infrastructure to cater to the growing numbers of attendees and in recent years he has been in charge of organising and running our very popular grand parade.”

Mr Landsberg said nine years ago, Mr Dorey brought him onto the committee and trained him in every aspect of organising and running the show so he could follow in his footsteps.

"Brian had the foresight to plan for the future and about five years ago, when he experienced a heart condition, I was able to step up and take on the position of president while Brian continued to be involved on the committee,” he said.

"We have 110 volunteers to run the show and we currently have 12 people on the show committee who, like Brian, are committed to producing the best show for our community.

"Thanks to the dedication of people like Brian, we have outgrown our current location and are now planning a move to a larger multi-purpose location on Millroy Dr.

"We have received a draft lease from Livingstone Shire and have had positive discussions about the move with both Livingstone Shire Council and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.”

volunteer yeppoon and district show yeppoon show
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'My hot might be someone else's erotica.'

    premium_icon 'My hot might be someone else's erotica.'

    Food & Entertainment Cap Coast author reveals spicy secrets to success as 75th book is published

    • 21st Nov 2018 6:13 AM
    ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    premium_icon ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    Business They are still 'urgently' looking for a new builder

    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    Raunch and spice with a pinch of nice

    premium_icon Raunch and spice with a pinch of nice

    News Yeppoon author's 'spicy' recipe for selling two million books.

    • 21st Nov 2018 6:09 AM

    Local Partners