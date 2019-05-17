Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Landry MP
Michelle Landry MP Jann Houley
Politics

'Show me the money' says LNP

Jack Evans
by
17th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE HOURS continue to narrow until Capricornia goes to the ballot box to choose their candidate and the two front-runners have found one more opportunity to trade blows.

Early yesterday morning, MP Michelle Landry released a statement demanding her Labor opponent Russell Robertson come clean on the costing for his election promises, specifically; Great Keppel Island infrastructure and the proposed manufacturing hub in the old Aurizon yard.

Ms Landry was worried the Labor candidate was "throwing money around like a drunken sailor”.

She said details surrounding the GKI upgrade with a Federal Labor promise of $25million, and the $15million manufacturing hub remained unclear as she insisted on a full costing or both projects.

"This represents $40million federal taxpayers' money for projects that, so far, the public has no idea what they will cost,” Ms Landry said.

"A range of estimates suggest these projects could cost as much as $150million yet the Labor candidate remains silent.”

"We deserve to know how Labor plans to deliver the funding these projects require and if there is a shortfall, where is the rest of the money coming from?”

POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia Russell Robertson and Queensland Senator Murray Watt revealed Labor's plan to tilt the scales in favour of CQ's accommodation providers
POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia Russell Robertson and Queensland Senator Murray Watt revealed Labor's plan to tilt the scales in favour of CQ's accommodation providers Leighton Smith

Mr Robertson brushed off the call from the LNP member and said Ms Landry had come up with "imaginary numbers out of a passing thought bubble.”

"Labor has listened to the community and made commitments which will create jobs and infrastructure in the Capricornia region,” he said.

Mr Robertson said he wanted to assure voters the calls from his LNP opponent were nothing more than an "eleventh hour scare campaign”.

He was confident the Great Keppel Island infrastructure project could be carried out within the $60million joint funding commitment between State and Federal Labor.

Ms Landry said Mr Robertson owed transparency to the taxpayer who would inevitably foot any overspending bill.

"Whenever the taxpayer is asked to stump up the cash for a project, regardless of how beneficial it might be, it is imperative they know what they are getting in to,” she said.

When the announcement was made last regarding the $15million dollar manufacturing hub, Labor MP Brendan O'Connor, who would assume the Employment Minister portfolio, could only provide minimal detail outside the initial purchase of the Aurizon site.

When asked how much, if any, investment would be needed from the private sector Mr O'Connor replied "it's scalable”.

"I think we will need sufficient investment from the private sector,” he said.

auspol capricornia2019 capricornia votes tmbelection tmbelection2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    premium_icon Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    News RUN for Australia campaign hopes to raise $60k for various charities

    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    premium_icon 'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    Rugby League St Brendan's, Rocky Grammar face off in Aaron Payne Cup clash