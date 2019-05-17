'Show me the money' says LNP

THE HOURS continue to narrow until Capricornia goes to the ballot box to choose their candidate and the two front-runners have found one more opportunity to trade blows.

Early yesterday morning, MP Michelle Landry released a statement demanding her Labor opponent Russell Robertson come clean on the costing for his election promises, specifically; Great Keppel Island infrastructure and the proposed manufacturing hub in the old Aurizon yard.

Ms Landry was worried the Labor candidate was "throwing money around like a drunken sailor”.

She said details surrounding the GKI upgrade with a Federal Labor promise of $25million, and the $15million manufacturing hub remained unclear as she insisted on a full costing or both projects.

"This represents $40million federal taxpayers' money for projects that, so far, the public has no idea what they will cost,” Ms Landry said.

"A range of estimates suggest these projects could cost as much as $150million yet the Labor candidate remains silent.”

"We deserve to know how Labor plans to deliver the funding these projects require and if there is a shortfall, where is the rest of the money coming from?”

POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia Russell Robertson and Queensland Senator Murray Watt revealed Labor's plan to tilt the scales in favour of CQ's accommodation providers Leighton Smith

Mr Robertson brushed off the call from the LNP member and said Ms Landry had come up with "imaginary numbers out of a passing thought bubble.”

"Labor has listened to the community and made commitments which will create jobs and infrastructure in the Capricornia region,” he said.

Mr Robertson said he wanted to assure voters the calls from his LNP opponent were nothing more than an "eleventh hour scare campaign”.

He was confident the Great Keppel Island infrastructure project could be carried out within the $60million joint funding commitment between State and Federal Labor.

Ms Landry said Mr Robertson owed transparency to the taxpayer who would inevitably foot any overspending bill.

"Whenever the taxpayer is asked to stump up the cash for a project, regardless of how beneficial it might be, it is imperative they know what they are getting in to,” she said.

When the announcement was made last regarding the $15million dollar manufacturing hub, Labor MP Brendan O'Connor, who would assume the Employment Minister portfolio, could only provide minimal detail outside the initial purchase of the Aurizon site.

When asked how much, if any, investment would be needed from the private sector Mr O'Connor replied "it's scalable”.

"I think we will need sufficient investment from the private sector,” he said.