Show stopping cars revealed at Rockynats elite show n shine

Crowds shielded with face masks swarmed the Robert Schwarten pavilion at the Rockhampton showgrounds on Friday afternoon as they eagerly awaited the unveiling of some elite cars.

Judith Menso's 1977 Holden LX Torana hatchback was among one of the show-stopping vehicles in the elite show 'n' shine at the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021.

The shiny purple LX Torana in all of its glory.

Unveiled by Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams and Rockynats staff, Judith spoke to the crowd about the project.

Dubbed Her LX, Judith bought it for $5,000 in 1992.

Over the past two years, the car has been transformed from what was once a paddock-bashed shell.

Her husband Rodney did all of the fabrications, modifications, bodywork and paint.

Inside the immaculate engine.

What is most striking about the Torana is the colour.

The car is painted the Holden Morpheus Purple and inside is a light lilac in the custom leather upholstery.

The upholstery was completed by Resurrected Auto Upholstery, Townsville, with more than 250 man hours spent installing and trimming the Italian leather.

The lilac upholstery is Italian leather.

Judith also took home a number of wins at the awards presentation on Sunday afternoon.

One of the wins included the Top Elite 25 which comes with an invitation to the Melbourne MotorEx in November.