The show will go on despite virus concerns

Ekka organisers are committed to holding the annual show in August, saying they’ve received no advice to cancel the event from authorities.

The show will go on - that's the word from the RNA.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said he was looking forward to the Ekka going ahead in August.

"Planning for the 2020 Ekka has been underway for many months and we look forward to staging the Ekka this August," he said.

"As a responsible major event operator, the RNA works very closely with Queensland Health and other government agencies and we have not received any advice to date that the Ekka or any other event at the Brisbane Showgrounds precinct should not proceed."

Organisers say the Ekka has measures in place to minimise the spread of viruses. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

And as in past years there will be the usual precautions.

"Each year we work with and take guidance from Queensland Health's team of experts to ensure we have a range of measures in place to help minimise the spread of viruses and ensure a healthy place for everyone to enjoy, this includes more than 300 hand washing basins and hand sanitising stations throughout the showgrounds as well as all food operators implementing safe food handling processes," Mr Christou said.

The Ekka has only been cancelled twice in its 142-year history

During World War II the grounds were used to house battalions of US soldiers and Marines, and in 1919 the Spanish influenza epidemic saw the showground turned into an isolation hospital.