'Showers and rumbles of thunder': CQ weather forecast

Peter Turner shared this photo to the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page: 4.2mm of rainfall overnight after a lovely sunset yesterday afternoon Frenchville heights . Peter Turner

HEAVY rainfall pummelled Byfield overnight, with surprising 81mm falling in the 24 hours to 9am.

It comes as showers and strong winds remain a constant for the Capricornia District today, and are expected across the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Livio Regano said the heaviest rain was concentrated to the north of the forecast district, with Samuel Hills receiving 39mm and a further 32mm to the north in the same period.

The more southward though, the lesser the rainfall.

Rockhampton residents awoke to a light sprinkling, but rainfalls were less than 10km locally and in the surrounding areas.

Yeppoon received 16mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

"It was very polarised to the north of Capricornia,” Mr Regano said.

"There's pretty strong winds along the coast, there's a boating warning for the south-east winds as an unstable upper-level trough is across us.

"There will be more of that coming... heavy falls are possible along the coastal fringes.

"But it's mostly showers and windy... today is the strongest day for winds.”

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast for the remainder of Thursday, March 22. Bureau of Meteorology

Friday and into the weekend looks much the same, with widespread showers expected across all of Capricornia and 25 knots offshore.

A series of upper troughs will increase instability and the chance of storms over the interior of the state during the next few days.

"The heaviest falls will be gradually shifting north into the Central Coast and Whitsundays; that's not to say we won't get any,” Mr Regano said.

"There's a very high chance of showers and rumbles of thunder mixed up on Friday, but no boating warning tomorrow.

"On the weekend, Saturday is still pretty dodgy for the whole Capricornia area.”

CAPRICORNIA DISTRICT FORECAST:

Remainder of Thursday:

Cloudy with an 80% chance of showers.

Chance of a thunderstorm and possible heavy falls in the north.

Winds south-easterly 25 to 35kmh.

Daytime temperatures a max of high 20s.

Friday:

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the north, 40% elsewhere.

Chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon, with east to south-easterly winds of 15 to 25kmh.

Overnight temperatures between 19 and 22, daytime temperatures around 30 degrees.

Saturday:

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.

East to south-easterly 15 to 25kmh.

Overnight temperatures to fall between 19 to 22, and reaching the high 20s during the day.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower.

The chance of a thunderstorm, with winds south-easterly 15 to 20kmh tending easterly during the morning, then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 19 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS AND COAL FIELDS DISTRICT FORECAST:

Remainder of Thursday:

Partly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers in the north-east and 50% chance elsewhere.

Chance of a thunderstorm from late morning.

South-easterly winds 15 to 20kmh increasing in the morning and turning easterly 20 to 30kmh in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum about 30 degrees.

Friday:

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers in the north, 40% elsewhere.

Chance of a thunderstorm with eastery 20 to 30kmh winds.

Overnight temperatures between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Saturday:

Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers in the north, and 30% chance elsewhere and chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds easterly 20 to 30kmh.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the north, and a zero chance elsewhere.

Chance of a thunderstorm n the north-west in the afternoon and eveing.

Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 25kmh tending to north-easterly 15 to 20kmh during the day, and becoming light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.