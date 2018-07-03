Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crane lifts part of Victoria Mill’s new low pressure steam vent into place. Picture: WILMAR SUGAR
A crane lifts part of Victoria Mill’s new low pressure steam vent into place. Picture: WILMAR SUGAR
Business

Rain leads to delay in crushing

by Kelsie Iorio
3rd Jul 2018 4:26 AM

North Queensland's temperamental rainfall has caused some delays in the 2018 crushing season.

So far this year, 1.46 million tonnes have been crushed across Wilmar Sugar's eight mills, equivalent to approximately 9 per cent of the estimated total crop.

Wilmar's general manager of cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani said rain in the Herbert and Burdekin regions caused harvesting operation delays.

"We use the time when our mills are without cane supply to conduct maintenance and cleaning, to ensure the factories are ready to resume crushing once field conditions improve," he said.

Mr Giordani said commercial cane sugar levels have been encouraging with most regions either at or above budget.

Herbert mills Macknade and Victoria are producing CCS trends above budget on average per week, with crush rates improving despite showers impacting harvesting.

About 360,000 tonnes of cane is expected to be crushed across the Burdekin's four mills, Kalamia, Invicta, Pioneer and Inkerman this week.

Related Items

Show More
rain delays sugar weather wilmar

Top Stories

    Rocky business success prompts move after only eight months

    premium_icon Rocky business success prompts move after only eight months

    Business The cafe has moved to their own shop less than a year after opening

    Major Australian retailer eyes off new Aldi development

    premium_icon Major Australian retailer eyes off new Aldi development

    News Another big player looking to open in Rocky

    CQ man's shocking crime spree lands him in jail

    premium_icon CQ man's shocking crime spree lands him in jail

    Crime He fronted court to answer to a massive list of charges.

    Governments explain the Rookwood Weir construction hold up

    premium_icon Governments explain the Rookwood Weir construction hold up

    Politics CQ is impatient for work to start on the long awaited project.

    Local Partners